Tokyo Revengers season 2 to release in 2023, new key visual revealed

On Wednesday, October 26, a key visual and cast information for new characters was leaked for Tokyo Revengers season 2. Additionally, the key visual has some date attached to it, which is most likely a release date for the new season.

This latest leak comes as author and illustrator Ken Wakui’s original manga series is set to end in the coming issues of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. While the manga is soon ending, the anime is poised to reach its most popular heights with the upcoming Tokyo Revengers season 2.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 set to premiere in January 2023 with significant new additions to cast

The leaks for the series began when Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @ShonenLeaks (Shonen Leaks) first posted a key visual for Tokyo Revengers season 2. The key visual features several characters set to appear in the upcoming season, which will cover the Black Dragon arc at least.

The key visual also seemingly points out the release date as sometime in January 2023, with this date in large font in the top-left corner of the key visual. The anime is also seemingly announced to premiere on the MBS and AT-X networks when it releases in Japan.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Leak: Tokyo Revengers Anime Season-2 Advance Episode Screening & Cast Talk will be held on December-24, 2022 Leak: Tokyo Revengers Anime Season-2 Advance Episode Screening & Cast Talk will be held on December-24, 2022 https://t.co/mSnIbUlc5e

Shonen Leaks also reported that an advance episode screening and cast talk for the upcoming season will be held on December 24, 2022. They, however, did not share the venue for this advance screening, nor the levels of accessibility and how one becomes eligible to attend the said screening.

Twitter user Shonen Leaks also announced two new cast members for the upcoming season of the television anime - Tomokazu Sugita and Mikako Komatsu.

Sugita is best known for his roles as Gintama’s Gintoki, One Piece’s Charlotte Katakuri, and Nanatsu no Taizai’s Escanor. Komatsu, meanwhile, is best known for her role as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Maki Zenin in both the television anime series and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film.

With the manga set to end in just a few issues, fans are thrilled to be receiving this news on Tokyo Revengers season 2. The first season proved to be one of the most successful of the Spring 2022 season, having gathered a sizable audience and becoming the talk of the town by its final episode in September 2022.

Fans are excited about the anime’s continuation and expect Liden Films to match the first season’s high-quality animation in the upcoming season.

