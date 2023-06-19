Tokyo Revengers season 3 reveals voice actors of Tenjiku members

With Tokyo Revengers’ recent conclusion to the second season, fans have been waiting for an announcement regarding the upcoming season. Needless to say, they have a ton of reasons to be excited, as the upcoming arc is arguably one of the most enjoyable ones in the manga.

The drop in manga viewership and its poor ending led to fans fearing the possibility of not receiving another season of the anime. However, fans now can take a breath of relief as the anime will continue being produced.

In fact Tokyo Revengers recently revealed the voice actors for the new characters in the Tenjiku gang in season 3. With the third season scheduled to be released sometime this Fall, now is a good time to take a look at these new additions to the cast.

Tokyo Revengers: Taking a look at the voice actors who will play the new Tenjiku members in season 3

There are four new Tenjiku members that will be introduced in the upcoming season of the series.

Shion Madarame will be voiced by Kouki Uchiyama. This talented voice actor has lent his voice to characters like Rin Itoshi from Blue Lock, Tsukishima Kei from Haikyuu!!, and Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia.

Kakucho will be voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita. He has voiced characters like Soichiro Tachibana from Aoashi and Toru Ishikawa from Horimiya.

Haitani Rindou will be played by Hiro Shimono. He is a popular voice actor who has played numerous roles like Conny Springer from Attack on Titan, Nacht Faust from Black Clover, Dabi from My Hero Academia, and Zenitsu Agatsuma from the Demon Slayer series.

Finally, Ran Haitani, the twin brother of Rindou Haitani, will be voiced by Daisuke Namikawa. He has lent his voice to characters like Oikawa from Haikyuu!!, Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter, and Eustass Kid from One Piece.

Kanji Mochizuki will be voiced by Tetsu Inada. He has voiced Endeavor from My Hero Academia.

What we know about Tokyo Revengers season 3

Tokyo Revengers season 3 is scheduled to release sometime in October 2023. Fans were elated as the official announcement also came with a trailer. LIDENFILMS will continue producing the Tenjiku arc of the series. Koichi Hatsumi will be directing this particular arc of the series, and Hiroaki Tsustumi will be responsible for the music. The character designs will be done by Kenichi Onuki and Keiko Ota.

In case fans wish to get a headstart on the story, they can pick up the manga and start reading chapter 122 onwards. The Tenjiku arc of Tokyo Revengers concludes with chapter 188. The anticipation continues to rise as the fanbase eagerly awaits the release of season 3.

