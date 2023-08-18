Under Ninja anime PV reveals release date and more

Friday, August 18, 2023, saw the Under Ninja anime series staff reveal a main promotional video, one new cast member, the series’ release date, and more. A critical visual image was also released alongside the promotional video, which features the series' central characters gathered on a school stairway.

The series had previously announced several cast members and added one more in today’s announcements. The opening theme for the Under Ninja anime was also revealed, as were several additional music staff members for the production. While the release date was revealed in this latest news, the actual premiere time and information have yet to be revealed.

The Under Ninja anime series is a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kengao Hanazawa’s original manga series of the same name. The series initially launched in Kodansha’s Young Magazine publication in July 2018. The series has been regularly serialized since and is currently collected into 10 Japanese compilation volumes.

Under Ninja anime series reveals October 5 release date, premiere info to come later

As mentioned above, the Under Ninja anime series announced that it will officially premiere in Japan on Thursday, October 5, 2023. While no premiere timing or streaming information has been revealed for the series as of this article’s writing, fans can expect this information to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The promotional video also revealed that the series’ opening theme song would be “Hyper,” performed by Kroi. It was also announced that Yusuke Seo, Sadahiro Nakano, MK, and Ryu* would join the series' music staff. Satoshi Kuwabara directs the series at Tezuka Productions, with Keiichiro Ochi supervising and writing the scripts. Nobuteru Yuki designs the characters, Shota Kowashi composes the music, and Pony Canyon produces the music.

Koichi Soma was also announced as joining the series’ cast as Ozu. Previously announced starring cast includes Taito Ban as Kuro Kumogakure, Tarusuke Shingaki as Kato, Tasuku Hatanaka as Miracle Hibi, Atsumi Tanezaki as Suzuki, Daiki Yamashita as Shion Hachiya, Chika Anzai as Kawado, Cho as Ono, Shuichi Uchida as Eita, and Sora Tokui as Noguchi.

The series is published in English by Denpa, and describes the series as follows:

“A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations.

After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.”

