Urusei Yatsura drops second trailer, reveals opening and ending song

Rumiko Takahashi’s classic rom-com, Urusei Yatsura, is one of the most loved animes of all time, with a devoted following even after the series ended on March 19, 1986. After 36 years, on January 1, 2022, the news of Urusei Yatsura’s rebooted series adaptation made fans around the world immensely excited, and subsequently, an official teaser was released on May 19, 2022.

Today, Fuji TV's official YouTube channel dropped the second trailer for the upcoming series and revealed the opening as well as the ending song. Continue reading this article to learn more about the additional details of Urusei Yatsura.

Urusei Yatsura's first 2-cour TV broadcast will run from October 2022

MAISONdes composed both the opening theme song, AIUE feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti, and the ending theme song, Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous feat. KAF, and the band Tsumiki of Urusei Yatsura. The series will run for 2-cour without any changes to its schedule starting on October 13, 2022.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series in North America, Europe, Oceania, and a few selected Latin American as well as Asian territories. With this licensing deal, fans may be able to watch the lates episodes of Urusei Yatsura exclusively on HiDive.

According to Viz Media, Urusei Yatsura's plot is as follows:

"Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO."

The synopsis continues,

"Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns and aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the alluring crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

Urusei Yatsura cast members and staff

Rumic World @rumicworld1 Cast announcements for Urusei Yatsura! Kenta Miyake as Onsen Mark (Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist, Avdol in JoJo, All Might in MyHero Academia), Takahiro Sakurai as Tsubame (Rohan Kishibe in JoJo, Cloud in Final Fantasy) and Marina Inoue (Sakura from Rinne) as Ryoko! #uruseiyatsura Cast announcements for Urusei Yatsura! Kenta Miyake as Onsen Mark (Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist, Avdol in JoJo, All Might in MyHero Academia), Takahiro Sakurai as Tsubame (Rohan Kishibe in JoJo, Cloud in Final Fantasy) and Marina Inoue (Sakura from Rinne) as Ryoko! #uruseiyatsura https://t.co/cD1do4Ttcb

Mamoru Miyano, known for his performance as Osamu Dazai in Bungou Stray Dogs, will play the character Shūtarō Mendō. Maaya Uchida, who garnered a lot of fame for voicing Norman in The Promised Neverland, will be taking on the role of Shinobu Miyake. Similarly, Mamoru Miyano, who played Wataru Takagi in Detective Conan, will be voicing Cherry.

Miyuki Sawashiro, who voiced Daki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, will play Sakura, and Kana Hanazawa, known for her exceptional performance as Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass, will be taking on the role of Ran. Katsuyuki Konishi, who voiced Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, will be playing the role of Rei.

Saori Hayami, known for her performance in RWBY: Ice Queendom as the protagonist Rose Ruby, will play Oyuki. Shizuka Ishigami, who voiced Minami Kinoshita in Fruits Basket will play Benten, and lastly, Hiroshi Kamiya, who is known to be the voice of Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, will play Ataro Moroboshi.

Urusei Yatsura staff members

Anime Trending @AniTrendz New Opening & Ending theme song artist for URUSEI YATSURA has been announced!!



OP: MAISONdes 「aiue feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti」

ED: MAISONdes 「Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous feat. KAF, Tsumiki」



The anime is scheduled for October 13. New Opening & Ending theme song artist for URUSEI YATSURA has been announced!!OP: MAISONdes 「aiue feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti」ED: MAISONdes 「Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous feat. KAF, Tsumiki」The anime is scheduled for October 13. https://t.co/uL1rwOoKB6

Director - Takahiro Kamei

Music Composer - Masaru Yokoyama

Sub-Character Design - Kazuhiro Takamura - Mikio

Mechanic Design - JNTHED and Yoshihiro Sono

Prop Design - Ryō Hirata

Art Design - Kaoru Aoki

Art Director - Masanobu Nomura

Color Key Artist - Ayaka Nakamura

CG Director - Kanji Ōshima

Compositing Director of Photography - Yuuichirou Nagata

Editing - Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director - Yoshikazu Iwanami

Studio - David Productions

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far