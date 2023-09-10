Villainess Level 99 anime announces early 2024 release date and more in latest PV

Villainess Level 99 anime adaptation of the light novel series Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord by Satori Tanabata and Tea, has just been announced by Kadokawa. With a release date set for January 2024, the promotional video and visual released alongside cast and staff announcements have already generated excitement among fans.
Villainess Level 99 anime will be directed by Minoru Yamaoka, Fumihiko Shimo leads the series scripts, while the talented duo of Hitomi Kaiho and Lo Ho Kimare take charge of character animation design. The enchanting music composition is handled by Kana Utatane.
Cast, trailer, and other reveals of Villainess Level 99 anime
The official website for the anime adaptation of Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord made an exciting announcement on September 8, 2023, about Villainess Level 99 anime. In addition to revealing the release date (January 2024) and main cast, a new PV provided viewers with more details about the series.
Studio Jumondo will be producing this highly-anticipated anime, which is scheduled to air in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Fans can expect a thrilling 12-episode run that will showcase key scenes, including Yumiella's battles against monsters.
The PV also introduced important characters like Kyle Elgar, Claire Laforet, Iris Fortner, Keith Laforet, and Arlo Fortner.
The main cast includes:
- Fairouz Ai as Yumiella Dolkness
- Yuma Uchida as Patrick Ashbatten
- Azumi Waki as Alicia Ehnleit
- Taku Yashiro as Edwin Valschein
- Haruki Ishiya as William Ares
- Kohei Amasaki as Oswald Grimsarde
The light novel series, written by Satori Tanabata and illustrated by Tea, has been published by Kadokawa since 2018. As of March 2023, it consists of 11 volumes. A manga adaptation by Nokomi is also available on Kadokawa's ComicWalker website since 2020.
Currently, there are a total of three volumes for the manga series as well (March 2023).
J-Novel Club is bringing the English versions of Villainess Level 99 novels to readers. The story revolves around Yumiella Dolkness, a typical villainess in an otome RPG game who secretly possesses incredible powers as the hidden boss.
In her previous life, she was an introverted gamer, but after reincarnating into this new world, she wants nothing more than a peaceful life away from the game's protagonists.
However, her gaming instincts push her to max out her level at 99, leading to rumors and chaos that she may be the feared Demon Lord. With five novel volumes and a manga adaptation by Nokomi spanning three volumes so far, this series delves into Yumiella's journey to regain the tranquility she desires while dealing with her unexpected powers.
