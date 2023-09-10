Villainess Level 99 anime announces early 2024 release date and more in latest PV

Villainess Level 99 anime adapt­ation of the light novel series Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord by Satori Tanabata and Tea, has just been announced by Kadokawa. With a release date set for January 2024, the promo­tional video and visual released alongside cast and staff announcements have already generated excit­ement among fans.

Villainess Level 99 anime will be directed by Minoru Yamaoka, Fumihiko Shimo leads the series scripts, while the talented duo of Hitomi Kaiho and Lo Ho Kimare take charge of character animation design. The encha­nting music compo­sition is handled by Kana Utatane.

Cast, trailer, and other reveals of Villainess Level 99 anime

The official website for the anime adapt­ation of Vill­ainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord made an exciting announ­cement on September 8, 2023, about Villainess Level 99 anime. In addition to revealing the release date (January 2024) and main cast, a new PV provided viewers with more details about the series.

Studio Jumondo will be producing this highly-an­ticipated anime, which is scheduled to air in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Fans can expect a thrilling 12-ep­isode run that will showcase key scenes, including Yumie­lla's battles against monsters.

The PV also introduced important characters like Kyle Elgar, Claire Laforet, Iris Fortner, Keith Laforet, and Arlo Fortner.

The main cast includes:

Fairouz Ai as Yumiella Dolkness

Yuma Uchida as Patrick Ashbatten

Azumi Waki as Alicia Ehnleit

Taku Yashiro as Edwin Valschein

Haruki Ishiya as William Ares

Kohei Amasaki as Oswald Grimsarde

The light novel series, written by Satori Tanabata and illus­trated by Tea, has been published by Kadokawa since 2018. As of March 2023, it consists of 11 volumes. A manga adapt­ation by Nokomi is also available on Kadok­awa's Comic­Walker website since 2020.

Curre­ntly, there are a total of three volumes for the manga series as well (March 2023).

J-Novel Club is bringing the English versions of Vill­ainess Level 99 novels to readers. The story revolves around Yumiella Dolkness, a typical villa­iness in an otome RPG game who secretly possesses incre­dible powers as the hidden boss.

In her previous life, she was an intro­verted gamer, but after reinca­rnating into this new world, she wants nothing more than a peaceful life away from the game's protag­onists.

However, her gaming instincts push her to max out her level at 99, leading to rumors and chaos that she may be the feared Demon Lord. With five novel volumes and a manga adapt­ation by Nokomi spanning three volumes so far, this series delves into Yumie­lla's journey to regain the tranq­uility she desires while dealing with her unexp­ected powers.

