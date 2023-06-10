Vinland Saga creator confirmed to make first appearance on US soil at San Diego Comic Con 2023

Fans of the Vinland Saga series are hyped as Kodansha USA, a subsidiary of Kodansha, Japan’s largest publisher, made an official announcement on June 8. They confirmed the appearance of Makoto Yukimura, the creator of the famous viking-themed drama series at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The event will debut the acclaimed mangaka’s first US appearance.

Vinland Saga began serialization in the 20th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from April 2005, which was later moved to the monthly Afternoon Magazine from December 2005.

Later in 2013, the manga got licensed by Kodansha USA with the release of the first volume in October 2013. Finally, in July 2019, season 1 of the series’ anime adaptation made its debut.

Vinland Saga author to be present at booth #5542 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Vinland Saga World @VinlandWorld Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura is making his U.S. in-person debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023! Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura is making his U.S. in-person debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023! https://t.co/JtobMwsDl3

Makoto Yukimura is the winner of the Japan Media Arts Awards Grand Prize for manga and the reputed Kodansha Manga Awards. His debut at Comic-Con 2023 will be held for four days from July 20 to July 23.

Fans of Yukimura-sensei and Vinland Saga can find the author at booth #5542 with signings, con-exclusive giveaways, and other surprises which will be revealed closer to the event.

Kodansha USA @KodanshaManga



Kodansha USA will host the acclaimed creator throughout the event, including at our booth #5542. More details to come!



ow.ly/YMfZ50OJA2p Exciting News! Makoto Yukimura – creator of the Viking epic Vinland Saga – is making his U.S. in-person debut @Comic_Con 2023!Kodansha USA will host the acclaimed creator throughout the event, including at our booth #5542. More details to come! Exciting News! Makoto Yukimura – creator of the Viking epic Vinland Saga – is making his U.S. in-person debut @Comic_Con 2023! Kodansha USA will host the acclaimed creator throughout the event, including at our booth #5542. More details to come! ow.ly/YMfZ50OJA2p https://t.co/Dr7jcQm7h5

After the end of season 1 on December 2019, Vinland Saga season 2 started airing on January 2023 under MAPPA’s production. With over 7 million copies in circulation, Vinland Saga also received the Best General Manga Awards in 2012.

The series follows the story of Thorfinn, a young viking who seeks revenge for his father’s death. The synopsis from MyAnimeList reads:

"Young Thorfinn grew up listening to the stories of old sailors that had traveled the ocean and reached the place of legend, Vinland. It's said to be warm and fertile, a place where there would be no need for fighting—not at all like the frozen village in Iceland where he was born, and certainly not like his current life as a mercenary. War is his home now. Though his father once told him, "You have no enemies, nobody does. There is nobody who it's okay to hurt," as he grew, Thorfinn knew that nothing was further from the truth."

It continues:

"The war between England and the Danes grows worse with each passing year. Death has become commonplace, and the viking mercenaries are loving every moment of it. Allying with either side will cause a massive swing in the balance of power, and the vikings are happy to make names for themselves and take any spoils they earn along the way. Among the chaos, Thorfinn must take his revenge and kill Askeladd, the man who murdered his father. The only paradise for the vikings, it seems, is the era of war and death that rages on."

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp I don't have any enemies.



— Watch VINLAND SAGA Season 2 on Crunchyroll! I don't have any enemies.— Watch VINLAND SAGA Season 2 on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/EEPpCGIie8

Fans of the series can find the manga on Kodansha’s official website and the anime adaptation is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Poll : 0 votes