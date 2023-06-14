Vinland Saga Volume 27 cover features Mi'kmaq, Plmk, and the other Skraelings

The cover of Vinland Saga volume 27 has been released and it features the Skrealings, a group of natives in Greenland. The cover has been drawn by author Makoto Yukimura and volume 27 is set to be released on June 23, 2023, covering the events from chapter 192 onwards.

As a lot of people know, Vinland Saga is one of the most celebrated seinen manga series out there, often grouped with Kentaro Miura's Berserk series and Takehiko Inoue's Vagabond as the three pillars of the genre. Yukimura's magnum opus has also gotten an anime series that has two critically acclaimed seasons so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Vinland Saga series.

Cover of the upcoming Vinland Saga manga volume features several Skraelings

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Anime S2 is streaming on Netflix & Crunchyroll



English release by "Vinland Saga" vol 27 by Makoto Yukimura.Anime S2 is streaming on Netflix & CrunchyrollEnglish release by @KodanshaManga "Vinland Saga" vol 27 by Makoto Yukimura. Anime S2 is streaming on Netflix & CrunchyrollEnglish release by @KodanshaManga https://t.co/4ZSyi6j1nL

Afternoon KC, the imprint in charge of publishing Vinland Saga, has recently revealed the cover for volume 27 of the manga and it features several of the Skraelings, including the likes of Mi'kmaq and Plmk. This will be the first new volume for the manga since Volume 26 released back in June 2022.

The Skraelings are a group of natives from the area of Greenland, which is where Thorfinn and his crew reach while trying to make it to Vinland. This comes after Thorfinn manages to get the funds in Greece to make his journey, along with Eisnar, to Vinland and achieve his dream of establishing himself there.

The new volume is set to be published on June 23, almost an entire year after the last one. It will cover the Thousand Year Voyage portion of the story, which was developed through several chapters in the manga. During this part of the series, Thorfinn is making his way to Vinland, suggesting that the series is drawing to a close.

The plot

Aqib @HelpfulAqua #VINLAND_SAGA Caught up to where the anime was again. Reading through the manga, has left me impressed of the faithful anime adaptation, BUT we've been robbed of swollen face Thorfinn Caught up to where the anime was again. Reading through the manga, has left me impressed of the faithful anime adaptation, BUT we've been robbed of swollen face Thorfinn 😂 #VINLAND_SAGA https://t.co/HkWs3lrtZD

Vinland Saga is a manga series written and drawn by Makoto Yukimura. It tells the story of Thorfinn, a young boy who watches his father, Thors, a former warrior, being assassinated in front of him during an expedition because he left the war to form a family. This leads Thorfinn down a path of violence and he decides to take the life of the man who murdered his father, kick-starting the main events of the story.

However, as the story progresses, Thorfinn discovers the destructive nature of violence and how it poisons one's soul. He understands his father's journey and why he decided to leave the war behind him, starting his own journey to heal and grow from past mistakes. This drives Thorfinn to fulfill his childhood dream and go to Vinland, a land that is rumored to be quite special.

Poll : 0 votes