Viz makes yet another mistake in My Hero Academia chapter 390 translation

My Hero Academia chapter 390 was officially released by Viz Media and Shueisha on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Readers saw all of the events specified in alleged spoilers and leaks be officially confirmed, as well as with the official translation of dialog within.

While fans typically look to Viz and Shueisha’s officially translated international releases to clear up disputes on dialogs, even these official sources are fallible at times. This applies to many of their biggest series, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover. Now, with the release of My Hero Academia chapter 390, it seems author Kohei Horikoshi’s series has suffered a similar fate.

What's more unfortunate is that this mistake appears to be of editorial nature rather than translative. While the latter kind can be excused due to the difficulties of finding the proper words to represent the original Japanese dialog, the former is inexcusable. As a result, My Hero Academia chapter 390 now marks an unfortunate stain on Viz’s translation track record.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 tops off Viz’s recent string of mistranslations with major editorial mishap

X @WomelessX #MHA390 sees #Viz inaccurately call Shoto's ultimate move "Great Glacial Aegis" after spelling it right just pages earlier #MHA390 sees #Viz inaccurately call Shoto's ultimate move "Great Glacial Aegis" after spelling it right just pages earlier https://t.co/11oMdw55FP

My Hero Academia chapter 390 saw Shoto finally reunite with his family, taking center stage in the Todoroki family drama narrative. The young Hero was able to successfully quell his brother Toya’s ravenous flames, saving the lives of other family members and everyone in a five kilometer radius.

Shoto accomplished this task with the use of one of his ultimate moves - Great Glacial Aegir. He first showed the move in his initial fight against Dabi, with this latest use being even more powerful. However, the key takeaway here is that it relates to Viz’s latest mistake as the move is officially called Great Glacial Aegir.

In the latest issue, it is accurately named when Shoto uses it against his brother Toya. However, in the aftermath when Shoto discusses his use of the move with his family members, it’s instead called “Great Glacial Aegis.” While this may have been fine in isolation, it’s the latest in a string of mistakes for Viz Media’s editorial and translation team.

bea @ kagehina disease @cassibee_ // jjk 220 spoilers



first off, the difference between the viz translation and the fan translation is really stark. in the viz version, it seems like what shoko is saying that she /was/ in love with one of them, but nothing was ever going to come of it // jjk 220 spoilersfirst off, the difference between the viz translation and the fan translation is really stark. in the viz version, it seems like what shoko is saying that she /was/ in love with one of them, but nothing was ever going to come of it https://t.co/pwiKfBDcI5

One of the most recent comes from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, where Viz translates Shoko Iori's dialog as she says that she was in love with either Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. However, raw scans and spoilers of the same chapter convey a diametrically opposed message, with Shoko asserting that she’d never fall in love with either of them.

Several other instances of mistakes of this caliber can be found in other recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, as well as in Black Clover’s recent official releases. While this latest mistake in My Hero Academia chapter 390 is the first in recent memory for the series, it's arguably just as inexcusable as any other misstep of late.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes