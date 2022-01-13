What to expect in One-Punch Man Chapter 156?

With author Yusuke Murata confirming last week that One-Punch Man Chapter 156 is finished and submitted, fans everywhere are clamoring for issue information. Unfortunately, as of this writing, there seems to be no verifiable spoiler information for the chapter yet released.

Regardless, there are still a few key plot points fans can expect to develop in One-Punch Man Chapter 156 based on previous chapters. Furthermore, even if text spoilers for the chapter don’t release soon fans can expect scanlations to release Friday through TCB Scans.

Follow along as this article explores the possible plot points for One-Punch Man Chapter 156.

One-Punch Man Chapter 156 spoilers are sparse, but few key plot points from previous chapters will be continued

One Punch Man Chapter 156: What to expect

For starters, One-Punch Man Chapter 155 saw Saitama and Garou finally arrive on the same battlefield. While Garou is currently distracted by Flashy Flash and Platinum Sperm, the cover page for chapter 155 seemed to tease their eventual clash.

Speaking of Garou’s current distractions, the Monsterfied Hero Hunter is currently putting on a spectacle of a fight along with Flashy Flash and Platinum Sperm. The three are creating brilliant luminescent trails through the sky as they combat one another. It seems each wants to prove their superiority, with Flashy Flash and Platinum Sperm representing the Hero and Monster Associations, respectively, while Garou continuously proclaims independence.

While chapter 155 did see Saitama and Garou cross paths, this was extremely temporary as Saitama was rushing over to an injured Genos. King also joins the two, and the three have a deep and meaningful conversation where Saitama applauds Genos for his (metaphorical) heart getting stronger.

It seems Genos and Saitama are focusing their attention on the recovery of the wounded and will continue to do so in One-Punch Man Chapter 156. This makes sense, as the Garou/Flashy Flash/Platinum Sperm three-way fight is still knee-deep in action.

Speaking of Garou, the Hero Hunter also seemingly perfected his own fighting style in chapter 155, at least enough to name it. Chapter 156 will presumably give Garou time to further hone and display his fighting style in the fantastic three-way bout he’s currently in.

Chapter 155’s final pages showed a mysterious shrine deep underground, where sacks of flesh seemed to cover the entire area. In this area, the shadow of God is seen growing bigger alongside a centipede-like shadow underneath. Presumably, the connection between this shrine area and God will be further explored in chapter 156 and future issues.

In the final panel of chapter 155, fans saw Evil Natural Water make its return by merging with the ocean and capsizing an aircraft carrier. The monster’s eyes are much bigger than when last seen, presumably a result of Evil Natural Water having a much larger water source to work with. Evil Natural Water will likely return to the battlefield in the next and future chapters. Having been defeated recently by Garou, the monster will likely seek to get his revenge on the Hero Hunter soon.

In summation

While no official spoiler information for Chapter 156 has been released, the chapter will likely build off several already existing plot points. The most exciting of these seems to be the mysterious shrine and its connection to God in the One-Punch Man universe.

Evil Natural Water’s return also will likely lead to an interesting fight. One possibility is the intervention of Saitama since every other fighting body on the battlefield is part of the Garou/Flashy Flash/Platinum Sperm bout. Evil Natural Water going after Garou specifically also seems just as likely, with available information.

