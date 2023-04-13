Where to watch Parallel World Pharmacy? Streaming details explored

Parallel World Pharmacy is a Japanese light novel series written by Liz Takayama and illustrated by Keepout. The Isekai series received its own anime adaptation in 2022, airing from July to September. This adaptation was produced by Diomedéa and directed by Keizō Kusakawa.

Parallel World Pharmacy is the story of a researcher named Kanji Yakutani who is obsessed with developing new medicine. One day, he dies of overwork and ends up getting reincarnated in a medieval world as a boy named Farma de Médicis.

The anime is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

Parallel World Pharmacy is available to stream on Crunchyroll

Parallel World Pharmacy characters (Image via Diomedéa)

The anime Parallel World Pharmacy has been licensed by Muse Communications and Crunchyroll. Fans worldwide can stream the anime on Crunchyroll, with Asian countries able to watch it on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel. Crunchyroll has a 14-day free trial which fans can avail of in order to watch this anime.

The anime is currently unavailable on global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu, making Crunchyroll the only choice for those who want to experience the anime. Fans in Asian countries are in luck because the anime is available on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for free.

Farma de Médicis as seen in the anime (Image via Diomedéa)

The anime aired from July 10 to September 25, 2022, on Japanese broadcasting networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, and BS NTV. Directed by Keizō Kusakawa and produced by Diomedéa, the anime was a creative endeavor that used the common Isekai concept, blending it with a unique subject like medicine.

The show currently has a rating of 7.3 on MyAnimeList and has managed to build for itself a sizeable fanbase. The blend of magic and medicine breaks the typical Iskeai mold of storytelling, making this anime effortlessly stand out. It's one of the best summer anime of 2022 and has gained popularity for its uniqueness.

Parallel World Pharmacy synopsis

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Did someone say POISON?! (via Parallel World Pharmacy) Did someone say POISON?! (via Parallel World Pharmacy) https://t.co/Aa1BlW9dvA

Kanji Yakutani is a world-class researcher in Japan who is dedicated towards the development of new medicine. He is obsessed with research, as it's a way for him to honor the legacy of his little sister who lost her life to a tumor years ago due to ineffective treatment.

Unfortunately, however, Yakutani overworked himself to death, passing away at the age of 31. He was then reincarnated in a medieval world in the body of a 10-year-old boy named Farma de Médicis. Due to being granted a divine blessing by the God of Medince Panactheos, Farma retains knowledge of modern medicine.

He soon finds out that in this medieval world, proper treatment is a privilege only exclusive to the rich nobility. This prompted him to use the knoweldge of his past life to make medical advancements and give proper treatment to common people. However, on his new journey, Farma soon discovers what it means to live as he tackles one medical emergency after another.

Poll : 0 votes