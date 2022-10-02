Where to watch Spy x Family Episode 13, Season 2

The coolest trio is back again as Spy x Family returns with its second cour of the anime. Fans were left wanting more after the first cour ended in June 2022. However, the wait has finally ended since the remaining episodes will now be available for streaming.

The first part concluded with Anya acquiring her first Stella and Loid taking a mission while on a "family outing" to an aquarium. However, the blond spy is yet to accomplish his ultimate mission of reaching Donovan Desmond.

Spy x Family: Where can you watch Episode 13?

Anya Forger as seen in Episode 13 (Image via Cloverworks, WIT STUDIO)

The latest episode has been titled Project Apple and will be released globally on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, only certain Asian regions will have access to the episode on Netflix. On the other hand, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the anime. The entire first cour of Spy x Family is available for a rewatch on both platforms.

Episode 13 will air at 11.30 pm EST. With the simultaneous release schedule, the airing of the episode will vary depending on various locations:

Pacific Time: 8.30 am PDT (October 1)

Central Time: 10.30 am CDT (October 1)

British Time: 4.30 pm GMT (October 1)

European Time: 5.30 pm CEST (October 1)

Indian Time: 9.00 pm IST (October 1)

Similar to the first part, Part 2 will air its episodes on a weekly basis. The first season was announced to have 25 episodes. With the first cour completing 12 episodes, there are 13 more to go.

Episode 12 recap

Yor and Anya Forger (Image via Cloverworks, WIT STUDIO)

Spy x Family Episode 12 begins with Loid taking Anya and Yor to Berlint Aquarium. This family outing is done to show the neighbors that they are a happy family. However, things don't work out according to Loid's plan.

Just before boarding the train to the aquarium, the blond spy is assigned an important mission by the agency. He is tasked with recovering a microfilm from being illegally transported through a penguin. The microfilm in question is crucial for his organization since it contains vital information about a chemical weapon. The mission turns out to be successful as both Anya and Yor end up helping Loid in their own way.

Following the mission, Loid buys Anya a penguin plushie. Now at home, a spy game ensues involving Anya and her toys. While moving around the house, she attempts to sneak into her parents' room. But Loid and Yor catch her at the last moment and scold her, which makes her cry. Drawing the curtains on the first cour in a sweet fashion, the anime shows the parents cheering her up by taking her out to buy peanuts while pretending to be spies.

Final thoughts

SPY x FAMILY @spyfamily_en The excitement might be too much for Anya The excitement might be too much for Anya 😅 https://t.co/TFT2p0xpTo

Spy x Family received much love on its release. Even before it came out, given its animation studios and source material, it built up a lot of hype within the otaku community. As the second part kicks off soon, Spy x Family is sure to be one of the best animes of 2022.

The series is a must-watch with its engrossing storyline, lovable characters, hysterical comedy, and engaging action sequences. Since its release, Anya has cemented herself as a globally popular anime icon, which is more reason to watch the show.

Poll : 0 votes