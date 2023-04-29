Where to watch To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You? Streaming platforms explored

The multiverse, or parallel worlds, has recently become a popular theme in many films, and Yomoji Otono's To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You are some of the best films that feature the multiverse as well as a heartwarming story of love and friendship.

Both animated films are based on the 2016 light novels of the same name and were released in Japan on October 7, 2022, with an interconnected story told from parallel perspectives. To Every You I've Loved Before tells the tale of Koyomi Takasaki, who chose to live with his mother after his parent's divorce and enrolled in a local university prep school.

While To Me, The One Who Loved You tells the tale of Koyomi Hidaka, who chose to live with his father after his parent's divorce and met a girl named Shiori Satou at the research institute where his father works.

To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll

The films were released simultaneously in Japanese theaters in 2022, but many international audiences wanted to see the pair of anime films, which can be seen on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll announced on March 24, 2023, that the To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You would be available to stream on April 20, and the films have now been added to its library.

Fans can watch the films with a variety of subtitles, including French, Portuguese, English, Italian, and Dutch. To watch To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You, fans must subscribe to Crunchyroll. For an uninterrupted streaming experience, viewers can upgrade to two of Crunchyroll's popular premium plans: Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month). Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial to new subscribers.

Crunchyroll is an American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation through a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex.

Nevertheless, popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Video Prime, Roku, and Hulu have yet to add movies to their massive anime library.

Official Synopsis and Cast of To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You

To Every You I've Loved Before is described as follows by Crunchyroll, where the film is exclusively available:

"While struggling to make friends after his parents’ divorce, Koyomi Takasaki meets Kazune Takigawa, but apparently, they already have."

It continues:

"Kazune reveals that she’s from World Line 85, an alternate universe in which she and Koyomi are lovers. But in a reality where moving between dimensions is natural, could Koyomi be the one from another world?"

Whereas Crunchyroll's description of To Me, The One Who Loved You is as follows:

"Koyomi Hidaka and Shiori Sato meet at his father’s research center and begin to fall in love, but so do their parents, who eventually marry. To avoid becoming stepsiblings, they decide to run away to a parallel universe."

It continues:

"Traveling between dimensions is common in their world, but not without repercussions. Does a universe exist for the young couple, and what will it cost them to find it?"

Aside from the official synopsis, here are the cast members of To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You. Hio Miyazawa, known for her roles as Amane Murasame in Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler and Michinari Hotei in Kiss that Kills, will play Koyomi Takasaki from To Every You I've Loved Before and Koyomi Hidaka from To Me, The One Who Loved You.

Ai Hashimoto and Aju Makita, who play Kazune Takigawa and Shiori Sato, respectively, in To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You, are also cast members. Ai is known for her roles as Zashiki-Warashi in xxxHolic, Momoko in The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, and others, whereas Aju is best known for her roles as Kanna in Child of Kamiari Month and Ayumi in Pure Japanese.

Since there is no definitive part one or two, viewers can watch To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You as they see fit. Depending on the order in which the films are viewed, audiences may have different opinions; however, since the two films complement one another and are inseparable, watching just one won't be the best option.

Stay tuned for more To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

