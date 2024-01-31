Women of One Piece star in series' new Heroines light novel

One Piece's new light novel, titled Heroines, is going to be focused on some of the most prominent female characters in the series, as the title suggests. The light novel will release on March 4 and there has been confirmation that it will feature characters like Boa Hancock, Tashigi, Uta, Nami, and Nico Robin.

As of this writing, it is unclear when the events of the title will take place in the One Piece chronology. There is a very good chance that the vast majority of these stories are going to be focused on the characters' past or events that took place during the two-year timeskip in the franchise. However, this is mere speculation at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series and reflects the writer's opinions.

One Piece will be releasing a new light novel focusing on some of the most prominent female characters

Expand Tweet

The new One Piece light novel, Heroines, is set to release on March 4 and will center around the most prominent female characters in the series, such as Nami, Nico Robin, and Boa Hancock.

Fans can already make reservations for the light novel, which will also feature illustrations drawn by Sayaka Suwa, who contributed to the artwork for the previous Heroines volume back in 2019. Jun Esaka, who is known for her work in the Naruto and Boruto franchise, will write the light novel.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation about what this novel is going to cover. However, it is very likely that it will focus on short stories involving the characters' adventures before the series or during the two-year timeskip.

The role of women in the series

Nami is the most popular female character in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Author Eiichiro Oda has crafted a very varied cast of female characters in One Piece, with Nami oftentimes being the voice of reason in the Straw Hats crew or Nico Robin, the last survivor of an island destroyed by the World Government, being the one who could unlock the truth of the Void Century.

There are also women in high positions of power in the title, with Boa Hancock being empress and Warlord and Big Mom being a former Rocks Pirate, a Yonko, and arguably the strongest woman in the series.

Oda has also added a lot of variety in terms of their roles, with Chopper's mentor being a woman named Kureha or Roronoa Zoro drawing inspiration from his cousin Kuina and her tragic passing to become the greatest swordsman in the world.

This diversity of roles, powers, and influence in the series makes it a much more realistic representation of society.