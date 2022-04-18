Would Inosuke serve as a better deuteragonist than Zenitsu in Demon Slayer?

Zenitsu and Inosuke are arguably some of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series. The show is set in a world filled with death and misery owing to the presence of demons. Naturally, the theme tends to be quite dark and the series could use a character or two for comedic relief.

While Zenitsu and Inosuke are great characters, the community can be a little divided if they were forced to choose one character for the role of a deuteragonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Would Inosuke be a better deuteragonist compared to Zenitsu in Demon Slayer?

There is no doubt that Zenitsu would be a great fit for this role, but this ultimately boils down to one’s personal preferences. Certain fans in the community have expressed their irritation towards Zenitsu, especially during the first season of Demon Slayer. Zenitsu wasn’t as fun a character as he is at the moment, because people found him to be constantly yelling and acting like a coward when faced with a demon.

However, their perceptions changed the minute Zenitsu went unconscious and used the first form of Thunder Breathing. He has one of the coolest scenes in Demon Slayer where he fights Kaighaku in the Infinity Castle arc. Not only did he fight Kaigaku, but also talked back to the demon which was quite shocking since he was the type of character that previously displayed fear and cowardice.

That being said, one could provide an argument that favors Inosuke for the role of a deuteragonist. Inosuke is certainly the funnier character, especially during the Entertainment District arc of the series. His manic laughter, facial expressions, and hilarious interactions with Tenegn Uzui were some of the highlights in the series.

This role would suit a character who is an effective comedic relief. The reason why the latest arc felt refreshing was because of the numerous funny moments that were present in it.

However, Inosuke cannot be reduced to a comedian because he is just as good in combat. He played a big role in defeating Daki and Gyutaro and also went on to help Kanao defeat the Upper Moon 2, Doma.

All these signs point towards Inosuke being a better fit for the role of a deuteragonist, however, this boils down to the viewer’s personal preferences. The team has done a great job in giving both these characters equal amounts of screen time in the series.

