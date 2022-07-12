Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi cause of death revealed following autopsy

Yu-Gi-Oh! is probably one of the most successful manga and anime series for numerous reasons. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1996 to 2004, and ardent fans continue to play the card game to this date.

On July 11, 2022 it was announced that the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi passed away. The entire fanbase is shocked to hear the news, and they wish to convey their deepest condolences to Takahashi sensei's family.

Yu-Gi-Oh! mangaka Kazuki Takahashi dies due to drowning, autopsy reveals

The autopsy was revealed on Monday, and it concluded that the Yu-Gi-Oh! mangaka died due to drowning. As of now, there are no suspicions of foul play regarding this incident.

Kazuki Takahashi was about 60 years old and was found by the Japan Coast Guard. According to reports, he was found floating off the coast of Nago City in Okinawa on July 6, 2022.

Kazuki Takahashi (高橋 和希) Art @TakahashiArtYGO Rest in Peace, Kazuki Takahashi-sensei. Your manga has always and will always continue to inspire us for generations to come. We will take the messages you imparted onto the world through your art and live with them until we see you again. Rest in Peace, Kazuki Takahashi-sensei. Your manga has always and will always continue to inspire us for generations to come. We will take the messages you imparted onto the world through your art and live with them until we see you again. https://t.co/7uOddKcky2

The Coast Guard mentioned that Takahashi sensei had snorkeling equipment when he was found dead. A person on a boat spotted a body floating about 1000 feet (300 meters) off the coast. This individual called the maritime's hotline to inform about this situation, enabling the Coast Guard to locate Takahashi sensei.

Both the Coast Guard and the police are conducting their investigation. However, nothing regarding the investigation has been revealed so far.

Johannes Eriksson @Johanne61549943 @TakahashiArtYGO Rest in peace you were a pillar in my life that I will never lose, yu gi oh is the reason I love card games. o7 @TakahashiArtYGO Rest in peace you were a pillar in my life that I will never lose, yu gi oh is the reason I love card games. o7

Know more about Kazuki Takahashi

Kazuki Takahashi's birth name was Kazuo Takahashi, born on October 4, 1961. He was a talented mangaka who created one of the most successful manga series. Its popularity continues to grow as many people continue to learn the card game.

While Yu-Gi-Oh! is his most famous work, there are other series that he worked on before creating the popular card game series. Tokio no Taka was a one-shot that was published on Weekly Shonen Jump.

Much like most mangakas, Takahashi sensei wasn't a fan of his earlier works. However, he took great pride in his most successful series. He also received the Inkpot award that was given to him by Comic-Con International.

The entire industry mourns his death, and his contribution to the anime and manga community will always be appreciated, as stories are immortal. His fanbase will always keep his memories and work alive.

