Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 delayed for unknown reasons

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22, which was supposed to come out on July 9, has been delayed for unknown reasons. As a result, the latest chapter of the manga has been pushed back to the next issue. This unexpected change occurred while fans were eagerly awaiting the release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22.

It is not the first time that the mangaka has taken a break from the release of manga chapters; previously, he took a break ahead of the publication of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18. However, instead of chapter 22, the mangaka has released a special one-page colored edition.

Yumeochi Dreaming's intriguing plot combines humor, romance, and a dash of travel. The story centers on Tsutomu Chono, the protagonist, who is a student but laments not making the most of his high school opportunities. However, when he discovers a mysterious book that enables him to travel through time while sleeping and experience high school life once more in dreams, his dull days come to an abrupt end.

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 22 has been rescheduled for July 16, 2023

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You

Now, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 has been rescheduled for the following issue, which will be released on July 16, 2023. Fans who were eagerly awaiting Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 instead received an extra issue with only one colored page, titled Ex, which featured an illustration of Asakura.

Asakura was sitting in the picture and drinking something while donning a shirt with a tie and a skirt. She is also seen holding a straw in her mouth. This illustration might serve as a foreshadowing of the next chapter, in which Asakura might be the main subject of attention. However, nothing can be guaranteed.

The previous chapter revealed that Tateha had grown somewhat comfortable around Chono and had recognized him after a long time in real life. Not only that, but fans were able to see Tateha, as well as the other three characters, Chono, Asakura, and Saki, possessing the mysterious book.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 delayed for unknown reasons (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

In addition, as opposed to earlier chapters where Tateha threatened to destroy Chono and others' priceless dream lives, she now appears to be somewhat enjoying herself and wants to spend time with them. However, since Yamaki was also featured at the end of the chapter, fans can anticipate unexpected developments in chapter 22 of Yumeochi Dreaming.

The Yumeochi Dreaming manga, which is published by Shueisha's Manga Plus, is described by Shueisha as follows:

"Even in university, Chono is stuck in the past regrets of his high school years. His dull days come to an abrupt end when he comes across a mysterious book. A book that allows him to return and re-do his high school life in his dreams. Follow Chono and the girls of his dreams as they reshape their wasted youths!"

In summation

Ryouma Kitada, in contrast to other mangaka, never stops writing without leaving the readers with something. It also implies that Yumeochi Dreaming does not announce its commercial breaks. The following chapter, Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 22, due out on July 16, 2023, is probably going to resume the standard format of storytelling.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

