Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 is set to be released on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. Tateha was seen recognizing Chono for the first time in quite a while as the most recent chapter was published. Not only that, but viewers noticed that Tateha, like Chono, Asakura, and Saki, has a mysterious book.

Additionally, Tateha was seen to be relieved after Chono explained why he did not want to blow his second chance to enroll in the high school of his dreams.

However, towards the end of the chapter, viewers saw another character in the manga. Fans are now anticipating what Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 has in store for them.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 may reveal the reason for Yamaki's visit to Chono

As previously stated, Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 will be published on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available for reading that same day all over the world. However, due to time zone differences, publication dates and times may vary.

Through the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app, readers from all over the world can read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22. There is no need to sign up for any subscription packs or offers in order to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 as the manga can be read for free.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22 can be read at the times listed below, which correspond to their respective time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21

The most recent chapter began with Chono remembering what happened the last time as he woke up. He recalled that he and Tateha (Ruri) had been drinking and that she had passed out first.

Then, because no one except Chono knew her address, he drove her home and promptly passed out. Following this, Tateha awoke, startled to see Chono as she immediately recognized him.

Following that, the two conversed a little, and Chono discovered that Tateha, too, possessed the mysterious book that allows them to return to their high school in their dreams. After that, Chono, Tateha, and the others appeared in their dreams, and Asakura enquired as to what had occurred the previous evening.

Tateha interrupted her question by telling her that she and Chono are dating and then asking Chono why he won't date her.

As she asked, Chono explained that he did not want to live it as if it were just another dream, but rather as a second life that he did not want to ruin. Tateha appeared to be at ease as he said this and wished that he, Asakura, and Saki could have met her in high school, and attended the same college.

Saki then interjected that it was not too late and that she, too, could attend college in real life. Tateha asked them to teach her everything they could as she said this.

Following this, the action switched to Chono's real life, where he was working a part-time shift and thinking about how much he enjoyed his dream life (second life). As he was contemplating this near the end of the chapter, another character, Yamaki, arrived to meet Chono, and the chapter ended.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22?

It will be interesting to see what the four of them do next in their dreams now that Tateha has stopped being a troublemaker and Chono is enjoying his life in his dreams. However, as seen in the most recent chapter, Yamaki was seen coming to meet Chono.

The last time readers saw Yamaki was in chapter 1 of the manga, so they can anticipate that she will reveal what she wants to say to Chono or why she came to meet him in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22.

