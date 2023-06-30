The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:30 am JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available to watch on Friday in a few countries internationally.

The Devil is a Part-Timer follows the story of Lord Satan, who fled from Ente Isla to modern-day Tokyo alongside his demon general Alciel. However, due to a lack of magic in the world, their forms changed, representing what they would look like as humans. Thus, to survive, Satan, now Maou Sadao, took a part-time job at MgRonald's, while Alciel, now Shiro Ashiya, became his houseman. Soon after, their enemy Emi Yusa and other people from Ente Isla appeared in Tokyo.

Alas Ramus's sister could make her first appearance in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1

Release date and time

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1 will release on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones. That said, the episode will release on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, July 13

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 13

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, July 14

Emilia in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 trailer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

While the upcoming The Devil is a Part-Timer anime is in its third season, the anime studio has titled it The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2. The name indicates that it is the sequel of the second season, which was titled The Devil is a Part-Timer!!, as opposed to the first season, which was titled The Devil is a Part-Timer!

For now, the only explanation for the same could be the studio change. While The Devil is a Part-Timer! was animated by White Fox anime studio, the second and third seasons are animated by Studio 3Hz. Thus, it is likely that they might have chosen to name the second and third seasons as such.

Where to watch the anime

Chiho Sasaki in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 trailer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

As per the broadcasting information released by the anime's trailer and official website, the anime will first broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks.

At the same time, The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1 will also be made available to stream exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1?

Acieth Alla in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 trailer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 1 will most likely see Maou Sadao try to solve the mystery left behind by Lailah in the previous season. Lailah was Yusa Emi's mother, who possessed Chiho Sasaki to fight the angels who had arrived in Tokyo. Following that, she told Maou what he needed to do to protect the world.

That said, the upcoming season is also set to feature Alas Ramus's younger sister Acieth Alla. So, there is a good chance that she might make her first appearance in the anime's first episode. Thus, fans can expect to learn about her when the anime returns.

