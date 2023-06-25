Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21: Release Date And Time, Countdown, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 is set to be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the previous chapter's release, the reason Tateha was expelled from school became clear to readers. Not only that, but the chapter revealed what Tateha had retreated to as a high school student.

The chapter continued to explore Tateha and Chono's relationship. Now that Chono knows what Tateha has regretted over the years, will he be able to remove that regret? However, since the two have become close in their dreams, will they become close in real life as well? As it stands, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 is anticipated with enthusiasm by the series' fans.

The relationship between Chono and Tateha could be further explored in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21

As previously mentioned, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 by Ryoma Kitada will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be accessible for reading on the same day globally. However, publication dates and times are subject to variation due to time zone differences.

Readers worldwide can access Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 via the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app. Since the manga can be read for free, there is no need to sign up for any subscription packs or offers in order to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21.

The times listed below, which correspond to their respective time zones, are when one can read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, July 2, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, July 2, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 began with an unknown lady being introduced as Tateha, who did not recognise Chono and went off to work. Asakura asked Chono to follow her, and as they approached Tateha's workplace, they came across a cabaret club. After reviewing Tateha's profile, Chono, Asakura, and Saki discovered her workplace's name, which happened to be Ruri.

Following this, the scene changed to Chono entering as a client and asking Ruri, aka Tateha, to come over and host him. When Ruri arrived, she recognized Chono as the man who had met him before he arrived at work. After that, they both started talking, Chono mentioned that he was having trouble with his dreams. When Ruri asked to tell more, Chono enquired about what was bothering her. The latter then agreed that if he ordered more drinks, she would inform him.

Both started talking again, after which Ruri told him about her dreams. Chono then asked about her high school, and Ruri proceeded to tell him about her school life, how she never fit in and was humiliated because she had no experience with men, and how she began hanging out with the delinquents. However, while they were talking, they both fell asleep and as Tateha was in her dream and about to relive her trauma, Chono appeared and took her with him.

When asked what he was doing there, Chono explained that he was there because he overheard girls talking and thought she might be in trouble. Following this, Tateha hugged him in the dream as he told her his reason to rescue her. However, while they were hugging, Chono got a headache and wondered why. Chono soon woke up and discovered himself in the bed next to Ruri.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21?

Since Chono now knows why Tateha dropped out of school and what regrets she has, it will be interesting to see how the former will try to make Tateha live a happy high school life once again in her dreams and without any regrets.

Furthermore, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 may show readers that Tateha may get to know Chono in real life as well. Tateha may now try to relive her high school days in her dreams as Chono may now make efforts to make her relive her student days once more. Additionally, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 may delve deeper into Chono and Tateha's relationship.

