Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 is set to be released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans learned why Tateha dropped out of school in the previous chapter, We Still Have Nothing But Regrets, although, the reason was not what anyone had expected.

The chapter not only revealed the reason behind her leaving school, but also featured the yearbook, which Chono, Asakura, and Omura were seen going through, feeling nostalgic. As the trio combed through their yearbooks, they felt remorse for not being able to fully enjoy their high school experience.

Further, towards the end of the chapter, Chono and Asakura went to meet Tateha. After spending many hours waiting in anticipation of meeting her, one lady turned up at her address, but Chono and Asakura were surprised to see that she did not resemble Tateha. With that, the chapter came to an end, leaving fans wondering what Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 has in store for them.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 may reveal the identity of the unknown lady

Release date and time, where to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20

As previously stated, Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 will be published on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 12 am JST, and will be available for reading worldwide on the same day. However, due to time zone differences, publication dates and times may vary.

Through the Manga Plus website and Shueisha's mobile app, readers from all over the world can access Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20. Further, since reading Yumeochi Dreaming is free, there is no requirement to sign up for any subscription packs or offers in order to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20 will be available for reading at the times listed below, which correspond to their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 began with Asakura and Chono going to Chono's house to find clues in their school yearbook as to why Tateha dropped out of school. When they finally found the year they were looking for, the trio grew nostalgic as they looked back to their high school years and found pictures of themselves dressed up for a cultural festival.

As they finished viewing the yearbook, both Aakura and Chono, as well as Omura, who was on the phone, expressed their regrets about high school. The three then spoke about how disappointed they were that Tateha had not submitted an essay for the yearbook, since they had hoped to learn more about her reasons for leaving school or whether she had any regrets.

Following that, both Asakura and Chono went to the school to find out why Tateha had dropped out. There, they met Kirishima sensei, their homeroom teacher, and inquired about Tateha. The sensei then explained that Tateha had been held back for a number of years and that it was school policy for anyone to be expelled if they had been held back for two years in a row.

After learning about the real reason, Chono and Asakura were surprised since they had heard several rumors about her. The teacher then gave them her address, but when they reached the location, the trio couldn't find anyone who looked like Tateha.

After a long wait, just as they were about to call it a day, someone used the mailbox for room number 901, which belonged to Tateha. Asakura and Chono then noticed a young woman crossing the street, who was completely unlike Tateha. Quickly leaving Asakura behind, Chono crossed the street for a closer look. But when the lady returned Chono's gaze, he was perplexed as to who she was. This is where the chapter ends.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20?

As mentioned in the earlier section, once Chono, Asakura, and Omura discovered why Tateha dropped out of school, Chono and Asakura went to Asakura's address. However, when they came across the unknown lady, they were wondered who she was.

As a result, the fandom can hope that the author reveals the identity of the unknown lady in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 20. It's also possible that she's Tateha, who has completely changed her appearance. However, if she is revealed to be Tateha, fans may wonder what Chono and Asakura could possibly say to her when they meet in person.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

