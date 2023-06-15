Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 19: Release Date And Time, Countdown, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 19 will be released on June 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. The previous chapter, titled It's okay, release your desires in a dream, was dropped on June 10, 2023, and revealed that Chono had turned down Tateha's request to kiss her. The chapter also revealed to the readers that Tateha had dropped out of school, and as a result, she had some regret.

Furthermore, the chapter revealed that Asakura, Chono, and Omura will look into the reason for Tateha dropping out in order to determine why she did so. Also, because the three now know that Tateha has some regret and is attempting to disrupt the dream world, Asakura, Omura, and Chono decided to make her a friend so that she and the other three can enjoy their high school life completely once more.

As a result of the various happenings in the previous chapter, fans are anticipating what will happen in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 might see the reason why Tateha dropped out of school

Release date and time, where to read

After publishing a special chapter, chapter 18 of Yumeochi Dreaming was recently released. As previously mentioned, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 will be released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available everywhere on that same day. Unfortunately, publication dates may vary due to time zone differences.

Readers worldwide will have access to Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 through Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus mobile application. Furthermore, since reading Yumeochi Dreaming is free, there is no cost or requirement to join any subscription packs or offers in order to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 can be read at the following times, which correspond to their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

A brief recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Chapter 18 of Yumeochi Dreaming opened with Tateha and Chono. Tateha was shown explaining her motive for wanting to kiss Chono, claiming that she had forgotten the sensation of a passionate kiss. Chono, on the other hand, refused to kiss Tateha. To this, Tateha threatened Chono, saying whether he would prefer it if she destroyed her little dream. However, before Chono could respond, Asakura entered the action and asked what they were doing, which was followed by Tateha's swift departure.

The scene then switched to Chono, who was thinking about Tateha and whether the rumors about her were true, and if he accepted to kiss her, she wouldn't stop there since there would be other motives as well. However, as he was thinking about Tateha, he thought that this is a problem for everyone who is dreaming and not only his. Following this, Chono contacted Asakura and Omura to discuss the situation.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

After that, the action moved to a hotel, where Chono was waiting for Asakura when she arrived. As soon as she arrived, Chono asked why Omura did not show up, to which Asakura said that she is on the phone. Chono then explained the entire scenario and requested their suggestions on what he should do. As Askura was discussing what to do with Tateha, Omura noted that all of the people in the dreams had something in common, and that is they all have high school regrets.

As Omura gave her point, Chono realised that their purpose in this dream world is to recreate their high school days without regret. Asakura also reminded the two that Tateha had dropped out of high school. Following this, as the chapter was coming to a finish, Chono, Asakura, and Omura decided that they should become friends with Tateha since it would be helpful for everyone and that they should also look into the reasons for Tateha's high school dropout.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19?

At the end of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18, it was revealed to readers that Tateha had also dropped out of high school, and as a result, she attends high school in her dreams. Additionally, the reason for her to also be in the dream is that she feels some resentment about it because she actually dropped out of high school.

Therefore, readers may expect that Asakura, Omura, and Chono will likely investigate the reasons why Tateha dropped out of school in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19.

Furthermore, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 19 may show readers Asakura, Omura, and Chono making attempts to make Tateha their friend.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

