Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 will be released on June 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. The previous chapter, titled It's a First Kiss, was published on May 28, 2023, and showed Tateha, another character introduced in the story, officially as a time sleeper, like Chono, Asakura, and Saki. After that, Tateha's fearlessness was demonstrated when she even scared Chono and forced her demands to be met.

However, near the end of the chapter, while Chono, Saki, Asakura, and Tateha were studying in the councilor's office, Tateha left the group, citing a need to go to the bathroom. Chono did the same. However, as they met outside of the office, Chono started to inquire about Tateha's objective, and the latter then shared it, giving the story a more romantic edge. It will be interesting to see Chono's reaction to Tateha's objective in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18.

Chono's reaction will be seen in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 after Tateha revealed her goal

Release date and time, and where to read

As previously stated, Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 will be released on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available worldwide on the same day. Unfortunately, due to time zone differences, publication dates may differ.

The upcoming chapter will be available to readers worldwide via the Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app from Shueisha. Since Yumeochi Dreaming is a free manga to read, there will be no fee or requirement to sign up for any packs or offers to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18.

The following times, corresponding to the respective time zones, can be referred to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12.30 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

A brief recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 17

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 17 began with Tateha abruptly asking Chono if this was his second time. Chono initially pretended that he didn't understand what Tateha was saying, but he was soon duped by her quick questions and accepted that this was his second time.

After admitting this was his second time, Chono asked Tateha not to tell anyone. The latter agreed, but only if Chono would follow through on her instructions. After that, the action moved to the councilor's office where Saki was seated, and Chono and Tateha showed up. Chono explained that the teacher had asked him to assist her in her studies. As Chono said this, Saki clarified what she had said the day before about liking him.

After everything was said and done, Tateha sat on the couch and started talking about how stiff her shoulders had grown. When she said this, Chono started massaging her shoulders. Tateha then directed Chono to massage Saki's shoulders as well. However, as Chono began to make excuses not to massage, he remembered his promise to Tateha and how she was the subject of various rumors.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

The scene then switched to Asakura entering the office. However, as soon as she did, she noticed Chono massaging Saki and screamed. Chono, however, made everything clear and informed Asakura of the circumstance. Later, everyone started studying, but Tateha started rubbing Chono's thigh. Tateha responded that it was his duty to kill his master's time when Chono questioned what she was doing and pointed out that this was not agreed upon.

Tateha then took a break and went to the toilet, and Chono followed suit. Towards the end, the two met in the bathroom, and Chono asked Tateha what her goal was, to which Tateha replied that since he was asking, she wanted to have her first kiss.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18?

As of chapter 17 of Yumeochi Dreaming, Tateha's status as a time sleeper has been officially established, adding a new character to the narrative. It will be intriguing to see how the narrative develops as Tateha is shown to dominate Chono.

It will also be interesting to see how Chono reacts to Tateha's goal of having her first kiss in chapter 18. The manga has now taken a more romantic tone, making fans eagerly await the release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18.

