10 best Manga apps for Android and iPhone

Despite having a plethora of movies to choose from on OTT platforms, Japanese manga has its own place in pop culture. Manga series used to be accessible as comics and hardcovers. However, since the internet's inception, a variety of websites and eBook readers have been accessible.

With a single tap of your finger, you can avail a plethora of manga according to your taste. Some apps also have the option to download the comics. You can effortlessly carry all the manga in your pocket with an app. Pick up where you left off, read anywhere, and keep yourself engaged with the finest manga.

Of course, you will need a suitable manga reader. As a result, we have compiled a list of the top manga applications for iPhone and Android.

10 best Manga apps for iOS and Android

10) ComicRack

ComicRack (Image via Playstore)

Features

Available on PC

Various formats

If you enjoy reading manga, ComicRack is your holy grail. For ease of access, the library is organized into parts. It analyzes everything and displays new comics uploaded in the previous two weeks, as well as unread comics and the most recent comics you opened.

The benefit of this program is that you can also access it on a computer. It allows users to connect your music and photo collections across your phone and PC. RAR, PDF, ZIP, and CBZ are among the formats supported by the user-friendly interface.

At $8, ComicRack is a little pricey. However, given the notable characteristics, the app is well worth the money. It is only accessible for iPads, which seems a little disappointing.

9) Manga Reader

Manga Reader app (Image via Playstore)

Features

Various choices

Easy downloads

The app customizes your recommendations based on your browsing history. You can read, save or download up to five mangas at the same time. Save it for those times when you need to cram all of your favorite authors into a particular cart for offline reading.

8) Manga Storm

Features

A slew of genres

Offline available

Manga Storm is a basic manga reader accessible for iOS users. The app's unique feature is that it can import manga from a variety of sources. Type in the website's URL, and you are good to go.

Your reading progress is automatically saved by the app. You may also download and save the manga and read them offline.

The user interface is quite helpful. There is also a wide range of manga to choose from. Unlike other applications, this one includes all manga genres.

7) Manga Dogs

Manga dogs app (Image via Playstore)

Features

Download feature available

Available in different languages

The app provides a feature to save or download a manga. With a large collection, mangas can be read in six different languages.

It also sends you notifications anytime your favorite titles are updated, so you do not miss out on any updates. Manga Docs includes a useful advanced setting that allows for plenty of customization to jazz up your tbr.

6) Mangamo

Features

300+ titles available

No advertisements

Mangamo allows readers to enjoy manga while also ensuring that the creators get their fair share. It's among the best reader applications available, with an excellent selection of titles to choose from.

The app includes some of the most popular manga series, such as Attack on Titan. Another interesting feature of Mangamo is that you may obtain a free chapter for 24 hours to decide whether you want to read the title further.

5) MangaToon

Manga Toon (Image via Play Store)

Features

Reader-friendly interface

Free of cost

Mangatoon is among the most widely used manga reading apps. It has a user-friendly layout, allowing you to access an endless number of manga series. The app offers works from practically every genre, making it an excellent choice for readers.

They upload new titles regularly, ensuring that you never run out of manga to read. You can subscribe to a page to get notified when new chapters are released.

The nicest part about MangaToon is that it is completely free. You may also create your own manga and distribute it to other viewers.

4) ComiXology

eigoMANGA @eigoMANGA

comixology.com/SOMNIA/digital… "SOMNIA" is now available on Comixology as a digital manga! Read it today! "SOMNIA" is now available on Comixology as a digital manga! Read it today!comixology.com/SOMNIA/digital… https://t.co/IlwDAgVs7S

Features

Famous titles

100,00+ graphic novels

For fans of manga and comic books, ComiXology is the ideal app. With 100,000+ graphic novels and manga in its library, you will find anything you're searching for, whether it's Batman or Naruto. If you wish to read comics on your computer, you may also access the ComiXology app from your browser.

Though ComiXology is primarily a comic book app, it includes a solid manga collection that includes several popular manga series. Popular anime series such as Dragon Ball, Fairy Tail, and One Piece are available. Alternatively, you may add it to your desired list by discovering a new hidden treasure within the app's library.

3) VIZ Manga

Features

Offline reading options

Daily updation

The app gives you access to the complete VIZ digital collection, which includes big series like Naruto, BNHA, Dragon Ball Super, and cult classics like Tokyo Ghoul, Vampire Knight, and more. You may save the manga to your computer and read it later. There is also a bookmark mode.

The panoramic and double-entry viewing is another handy function. The software neatly organizes the accessible material, with a slew of top titles available on the app. This platform has everything from ancient to recent releases to classics, including unique internet series and mega-hits.

2) Crunchyroll Manga

Features

Popular titles

Detailed information

Regular updates

Having this manga application at your disposal makes acquiring the latest manga volumes directly from Japan a breeze. Crunchyroll Manga, as you may have guessed, is an official app for both iOS and Android that allows you to rapidly access the newest manga volumes as quickly as they hit Japanese newsstands. The app is made for convenience and accessibility.

You may read manga on the device of your choice without any hassle. When new titles are released in bookstores, they are also added to the app. On this app, you'll discover the most popular titles. One Piece, Fairy Tale, Attack on Titan and other manga titles are among the titles available.

1) Shonen Jump

Shonen Jump (Image via Playstore)

Features

Comprehensible UI

Free download

Popular Titles

Free chapters (up to 100)

The list closes with a free app that will cater to all of your manga demands. This software is available for both iOS and Android. A key feature of the app is that it has all the popular titles, including One Piece, Naruto, and Dr. Stone.

Every day, the app allows you to read up to a hundred free chapters. If you want more, you'll need to pay a monthly bit of $1.99 to have access to unlimited reading.

Shonen Jump contains all the most recent chapters from your favorite Shonen Jump series, which are revised as quickly as new parts are available, ensuring that you will never be without new chapters.

Edited by Saman