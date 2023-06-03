Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 suddenly delayed, an extra chapter placates readers

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18, which was scheduled to be released on June 4, has been postponed until the next publication. This unexpected change was made while fans were anxiously awaiting the release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18. However, this does not mean that because Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 was delayed, no chapter was released; instead, the mangaka released a special chapter.

Previously chapter 17, depicted Tateha as an official time sleeper. Tateha's fearlessness was demonstrated when she scared Chono and forced her demands to be met. Near the end of the chapter, Tateha left the group for her break. Saki, Asakura, Chono, and Tateha were studying in the councilor's office and Chono followed suit. However, when they met outside, Chono began to inquire about Tateha's goal, which the latter then shared, giving the story a romantic twist.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18 set to release on June 11, 2023

Yumeochi Dreaming manga surprised its fans on June 4, 2023, when it did not release Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18, but instead published a special chapter titled, Ex. While fans awaited the chapter's release on Shueisha's Manga Plus, Kitada informed them that the manga would include the opening scene of Yumeochi Dreaming Volume 1's bonus manga.

The special chapter featured only four pages and began with Chono recalling how one day he discovered the mysterious book that allows one to relive their high school days. However, as he considered this, he also considered one thing he had always wanted to try: inserting a lewd magazine into the mysterious book and seeing what happened.

As Chono did this and slept, he awoke in his dream with Asakura on a beach. Chono was startled when he first saw Asakura because she was dressed in a bathing suit. Following this, as Chono was not acting normally, Askura asked him if he was awake or not before diving into the water, and the chapter ended abruptly.

As a result, Kitada appeased readers by publishing a special chapter instead of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 18. Following the chapter's publication, a large number of readers started discussing it on various social media sites.

Manga Plus' description of the Yumeochi Dreaming manga reads:

"Even in university, Chono is stuck in the past regrets of his high school years. His dull days come to an abrupt end when he comes across a mysterious book. A book that allows him to return and re-do his high school life in his dreams. Follow Chono and the girls of his dreams as they reshape their wasted youths!"

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

