I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5: Yuya gets a new family member, finds a mysterious book

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5, fans got to witness Yuya find a new family member as he rescued a Black Fenrir and adopted him as his pet. However, Yuya's new dog Night is not just a family member but also his adventure companion.

The previous episode saw Yuya deal with his bullies after his siblings Youta and Sora Tenjou brought the Red Ogre gang led by Araki to kidnap Kaori from Ousei Academy. While Yuya was afraid to face them, he defeated all of them instantly, following which he made his relationship with his sibling better.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5: Yuya's new family member Night assists him on his adventures

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5, titled New Family, opened with Yuya going into the parallel world to explore the forest when he remembered how dangerous the area was. Upon entering the forest, he witnessed a god being attacked by a high-level monster. While Yuya was afraid, he defeated the monster, rescuing the dog.

After rescuing the dog, Yuya healed him and asked if he was willing to go home with him. The moment the dog accepted Yuya's invitation, he became Yuya's companion. That's when Yuya found out about his high level and its breed, i.e., Black Fenrir. Soon after, Yuya named the dog "Night" based on his black fur.

Yuya then brought Night home as the next day he went to school without him. At school, Yuya tried to find out about pet stores and what he needed to purchase. Upon learning the same, he was hoping one of his friends to join him. However, given that neither of the boys was able to join him, Kaede offered to help him.

After getting Night a new collar, Yuya took his new dog for a walk where he happened to meet Kaori and introduced Night to him, and vice versa. Moments later, model Miu arrived there as well, as Yuya introduced her to Kaori and Night, and vice versa. While Miu had to leave almost instantly, it was enough to make Kaori doubt her relationship with Yuya.

As Yuya tried to explain his relationship with Miu, a purse-snatcher was seen running with an old woman's bag. Yuya had Night capture the purse-snatcher, soon after which Night dragged him back to the woman. However, the purse-snatcher did not give up and tried to stab Kaori when Yuya got hold of him and held him down.

Later, Yuya and Night went on an adventure to explore the forest to defeat monsters and level up. During this, they defeated several monsters together and later found a hidden passage, within which was a room, with a mysterious book.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5 saw Yuya finding a mysterious book, which might feature the secrets behind the parallel world. If not, there is a good chance that the book will have an explanation for Yuya's levelling-up issue. Also, as evident from the ending sequence, there could be an assassination attempt in the upcoming episode.

