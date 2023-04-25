I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Lady Lexia's escort, Owen, arrange a meeting between Yuya and the king, soon after which, Yuya went to school for his first day. There, he managed to impress everyone after saving Kaede from being injured and Kaori from being kidnapped.

Yuya will find a new family member in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5, titled New Family, will be released on Monday, May 1, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, May 1

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, May 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, May 1

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, May 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, May 2

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 2. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

What to expect in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5?

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 5, titled New Family, will most likely see Yuya find a new family member. Considering how he lives alone in his home, there is a good possibility that he is set to keep a pet to keep him company.

Elsewhere in another world, Yuya is set to meet the king of the Alceria Kingdom. Hence, Owen might inform the Majesty about the same. This means that there is a good chance for him to find out that his daughter proposed to Yuya to get married to him.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4, titled One Step of Courage, saw Lady Lexia proposing to Yuya to get married to her. However, that was a bit too soon for them, due to which they decided to become friends. Following that, Owen arranged a meeting between the king and Yuya.

Later, Yuya was seen going to Ousei Academy for the first day of his school. On his first day, Yuya ended up saving Kaede from getting injured and Kaori from being kidnapped by the Red Ogre gang, who were sent by Yuya's siblings - Youta and Sora.

