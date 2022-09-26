5 Anime teachers who are better than Kakashi from Naruto (and 5 who can't compare)

Kakashi Hatake from Naruto is probably the first name on one's lips when talking about teachers from anime. Introduced in the early stages of the anime, Kakashi is put in-charge of Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura. Despite disliking responsibility, he is looked up to for guidance and leadership. The Copy Ninja also took on the role of Hokage (6th) during the series.

However likable, he does have some qualities that put him a step behind in the teaching department. Here's a look at some such teachers in anime who edge the Hero of the Sharingan.

5 Anime teachers who are better than Kakashi from Naruto

1) Koro Sensei (Assassination Classroom)

Koro Sensei as in Assassination Classroom (Image via Funimation)

Originally Ryushi Korogane, he was the deadliest assassin alive. Unfortunately, an experiment transformed him into what is seen in the anime. He was able to reach Mach 20 and conventional weapons could not hurt him.

Koro Sensei cared deeply for his students' physical and emotional well-being. He was always present to keep them from harm. To aid in their development, he was creative with his teaching methods and even gave them one-on-one attention.

Overall, Koro Sensei edges Kakashi from Naruto in terms of being a mentor.

2) Whis (Dragon Ball)

Whis as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

In a comparison between Kakashi from Naruto and Dragon Ball's Whis, the angel is probably the better teacher. Revealed to be stronger than even a God of Destruction, Whis is Beerus' mentor and handler. He is a child of the Grand Priest, one of 12.

Whis fell in love with Earth's different cuisines and now frequents the planet. The angel took it upon himself to see to Goku and Vegeta's training. As a result, the pair have received considerable power-ups and have ascended past Super Saiyan God. This is only proof of how effective Whis' mentorship can be.

3) Izumi Curtis (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Running a butcher's shop with her husband Sig, Izumi Curtis would not normally take on students. However, after some convincing, she accepts Elric brothers as her pupils.

Izumi was credited for the pair's mastery of alchemy. Alchemy aside, she also trained them in martial arts. Under her guidance, Edward Elric became the youngest ever State Alchemist. Thus, when put up against Kakashi from Naruto, Izumi Curtis comes out on top.

4) Biscuit Krueger (Hunter x Hunter)

Biscuit Krueger as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation)

Biscuit Krueger, a Double-Star Stone Hunter, was another individual who trained Gon and Killua. Despite her unorthodox and questionable training methods, she makes a great teacher.

Hiding behind the guise of a young girl is Biscuit Krueger's tortuous personality. She chooses to don this form, partly to distract her enemies, but also as she dislikes original looks. Her training was the driving force that made Gon and Killua better Hunters. Hence, she too beats Kakashi from Naruto.

5) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Kisuke Urahara was the former captain of the 12th Division and the founder and 1st President of the S.R.D.I. As for being a teacher, Kisuke is more than a great one.

What would take centuries to understand, he taught Ichigo in just a few days. He practically reimagined what it was to be a top shinigami. Master Swordsman, Kido Specialist, Hakuda Master, Shunpo Master, Large Reserve of Spiritual Power - Kisuke has it all.

5 Anime teachers who can't compare to Kakashi from Naruto

1) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Far from being a teacher, Saitama is probably the worst teacher in anime. Impressed with him and his strength, Genos takes him up as his Sensei. With no clue how to mentor, Saitama always looks for a way out when it comes to teaching Genos something. Even though Genos looks up to him, he has not learned a single thing throughout the series.

In the fight against Karnage Kabuto, Genos asks Saitama the secret to his strength. Saitama is lost for a second, then replies that he did 100 push-ups, sit-ups and squats with a 10km run every day. This seems too easy for Genos as he too is speechless.

So, Kakashi from Naruto makes a much better mentor.

2) Gaku Yashiro (Erased)

Gaku Yashiro as seen in Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gaku Yashiro is the main antagonist of the anime Erased. Yashiro is responsible for the deaths of a number of people. His killings have no motive or pattern. He targets his students, using their vulnerability and naivity against them.

He commits these crimes and then frames others for it. It was revealed that he had been at it since childhood. His role as a teacher is a front for his henious acts. By comparison, Kakashi from Naruto is miles ahead of him.

3) Gakuho Asano (Assassination Classroom)

Gakuho Asano, the board chairman of Kunugigaoka Junior High School, was the antagonist of Assassination Classroom in the first half. He has an uncanny fixation with being the perfect teacher. Gakuho bares a grudge against the students of Class 3-E.

He repeatedly throws curveballs at them in order to throw them off. Instead of treating his son as his own blood, he uses him as a tool for his selfish goals. Initially, he proved to be a major hurdle for Class 3-E. Indeed, Kakashi from Naruto is a much better educator and mentor.

4) Endeavour (My Hero Academia)

Pro Hero Endeavor (Image via Studio Bones)

As amazing a hero as Endeavor might be, he harbors a troubling past. Stating that Endeavor's skills as a teacher are poor might be an understatement. Initially, he attempted to train his first eldest child, Touya. However, he failed badly and Touya moved to the dark side, becoming Dabi.

Next, he tried the same with Shoto, putting him through brutal training in an attempt to prepare him to be the Number 1 Hero. However, that failed as well, physically scarring him.

Due to Endeavor's behavior, his family is broken - his children want nothing to do with him and his wife in a psychiatric hospital. Although he is trying to make amends, his past looms over him.

Compared to Kakashi from Naruto, the Sixth Hokage is a role model for his students. Having no family, he cares for those close to him like family.

5) Koichi Shido (High School of the Dead)

Koichi Shido, teacher of Class 3-A, is the antagonist of the show. From his first appearance, he seems uncanny. Hated by the protagonists, Koichi possesses no reedeeming or distinguishing qualities.

Before the zombie outbreak, he did not allow Rei Miyamoto to pass due to issues concerning both their families. After the outbreak, he sacrificed students one by one whom he deemed weak. He garners a following through brainwashing them and even uses them as proctection against the zombies.

Truly, Koichi Sido pales in comparison to Kakashi from Naruto.

