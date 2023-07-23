Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 was scheduled to release on July 23 but was postponed for an unspecified reason. The mangaka published a special one-page colored edition in place of the new chapter. The release of the latest chapter of the manga has now been pushed back by a week.

This is not the first time this has happened as the mangaka took a break before the release of Chapters 18 and 22 of Yumeochi Dreaming as well.

The intriguing plot of Yumeochi Dreaming combines humor, romance, and a touch of adventure. The protagonist of the story, Tsutomu Chono, regrets not taking advantage of his high school opportunities while he is a student. However, when he discovers a mysterious book that allows him to travel through time while sleeping and relive high school life in his dreams, his life takes a turn.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 to release on July 30, 2023

The release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 has now been scheduled for July 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans who were eagerly anticipating Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23, were given an extra issue titled, Ex, which had just one coloured page and featured an illustration of Saki Omura.

In the photo with the caption, "Use this to tell people you're on a date with your girlfriend," Saki was seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. This illustration could be a hint about the subject matter of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23, which may focus on Saki.

In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 22, readers saw Yamaki reunite with Chono after a long time. Furthermore, Yamaki had an important question that she had been meaning to ask Chono as she wanted to know whether he liked her or not. However, she was unable to gather the courage to tell Chono that she liked him since her middle school days.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23 gets unexpectedly delayed (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Fans can now anticipate that Yamaki might also find the mysterious book in chapter 23 of Yumeochi Dreaming.

Final thoughts

In contrast to other mangakas, Ryouma Kitada never stops writing without leaving the readers with something. However, the mangaka has been releasing a lot of extra chapters lately, which has left some fans worried about his health. It is important to note that the reason for Kitada's break has not been announced at the time of this writing.

Chapter 23 of Yumeochi Dreaming will be released on July 30, 2023.

