No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 is set to be released on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST, as revealed by the official website of the anime series. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and other TV channels in Japan. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous chapter marked the awakening of Tama's powers with the help of Sensei which were locked by her father in the past. This led to the defeat of Kaibara but he returned as a stronger beast, only to be taken care of by the daughter of the deceased demon lord.

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 release date & time for all regions

Sensei as seen in the anime (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 will be released on August 27, 2024, as per Japanese Standard Time, but the airing time will vary according to different time zones. Some of these are:

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

August 27, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

August 27, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

August 27, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday August 27, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday August 27, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday August 27, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday August 27, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday August 28, 2024 12:00 am

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8: Where to watch

Tama as seen in the anime (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

For the Japanese audience, No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, AT-X, MBS, BS11, and other affiliated channels. The anime can also be streamed nationally on platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store.

For international anime fans, the sequel series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Episode 8 will be uploaded to the streaming service's platform 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles.

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 7 recap

Tama as seen in the anime (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 7 was titled Will You Sentence Me To Death Again. The episode commenced with a flashback from Tama's childhood when her father trained Tama's twin brother where Tama watched them, eager to join them. Unfortunately, she wasn't allowed to do so because she was a princess and was sent back to her room.

Back to the present where Tama was being impaled by Kaibara as he wanted to see how much she would suffer before he could feast on her. The episode then explored Kaibara's past life where he enjoyed a life of luxury but couldn't find any thrill whatsoever, be it harassing his maids or kicking bystanders on the road. He was eventually hit by a truck and transported to another world.

Kaibara as seen in the anime (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Here he gained the power to eat anything he wanted and utilize its powers, something he found thrilling. As he was about to eat Tama with his gift, Sensei barged in his way and gave Tama a book that had her past life. This unsealed her true potential that her father sealed because he didn't want his daughter to die on the battlefield.

These awakened powers helped defeat Kaibara, but he also awakened his gift powers as he had eaten the flesh of the deceased demon lord. Fortunately, the demon lord's daughter arrived in time and defeated him. The next day, as Sensei's party was about to leave for their next destination, Tama rushed towards them and again accompanied Sensei on his journey to find Sacchan.

What to expect from No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8? (speculative)

Tama returns to Sensei's party (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 8 title hasn't been revealed yet. As indicated by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see Sensei and his party enter a new town.

Moreover, the next episode might also reveal another member of the demon lord's army, just like Kaibara, who will cross paths will Sensei. Will Sensei use his storyteller gift once again or will there be a wait just like in Kaibara's case?

Related Links

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 4 highlights

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 5 highlights

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 6 highlights

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 7 highlights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback