Oda may have made a major Kid and Big Mom retcon in One Piece volume 111's SBS

One Piece volume 111 will be released on March 4, 2025, but the SBS section for the volume has already been leaked. The section featured some new burning questions of the fans, and one of these questions took the spotlight due to how they shifted the character development of a character.

A fan asked Oda how Eustass Kid acquired the copy of Big Mom's Road Poneglyph, to which the author said that the Worst Generation Pirate defeated one of the Sweet 4 Commanders and obtained it. Before this reveal, fans presumed that Urouge was the one who defeated the Commander in question due to Brulee's phrasing.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Eiichoro Oda unveils the first encounter between the Kid Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates

Brulee mentioning the defeat of Commander Snack (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 837 saw the formal introduction of Cracker, one of the Sweet 4 Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates. As a son of the former Emperor Charlotte Linlin, Cracker showcased his devil fruit powers before Luffy and Nami, who were trying to reach Sanji. Moreover, accompanying Cracker was Brulee.

During a one-on-one fight between Cracker and Luffy, Nami was left shocked as the Big Mom Pirates' Commander easily overpowered her captain. Moreover, Brulee joined the fun and mocked the Worst Generation Pirates for their arrogance, mentioning an incident during the time skip. During this time, a few Worst Generation Pirates infiltrated Whole Cake Island.

These pirates (and their crews) witnessed the fury of the Big Mom Pirates and were thrown out of the island's borders without catching a glimpse of Charlotte Linlin. However, Urouge, as claimed by Brulee, was the only one who showcased his powers by defeating one of the Sweet 4 Commanders, presumably Commander Snack (as he lost his 'Commander' status after this incident).

Eustass Kid as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It wasn't Urouge who defeated this Commander. In One Piece volume 111 SBS section, Eiichiro Oda revealed that Eustass Kid, not Urouge, was the one who defeated Commander Snack of the Big Mom Pirates and stole a copy of the Road Poneglyph that was in the possession of Charlotte Linlin.

Brulee's way of talking might have given the fans a wrong idea about who defeated Commander Snack, as he faced both Urouge and the Kid Pirates. While Snack's encounter with Urouge might have left him injured, his encounter with Eustass Kid and his crew was enough to defeat one of the Sweet 4 Commanders.

Analysis and final thoughts

Eustass Kid as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Eustass Kid is notorious for being a 'weak' character, given his short-lived fights with Shanks at the start of the Egghead Arc. However, with the recent reveal of how he easily defeated one of Big Mom's Commanders, he might be one of the strongest ones from the Worst Generation Pirates.

Moreover, Eustass Kid defeating Commander Snack might also foreshadow the Worst Generation Pirate's fight against Big Mom during the Wano Arc, as Kid also emerged victorious in this battle (with the help of Trafalgar Law).

