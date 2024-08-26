One Piece: Does Pudding reappear after the Whole Cake Island arc? Explained

Charlotte Pudding from One Piece was one of the reasons why Sanji was about to leave the Straw Hat Pirates. He was to tie in the bond of marriage with the daughter of Big Mom, but the plans went astray with the intervention of the Straw Hat Pirates. At the end of the arc, she confessed her feelings for the Straw Hat Pirate and removed his memories of the moment.

However, did she appear after the Whole Cake Island? Even though she didn't appear in the main storyline of the Straw Hat Pirates, she appeared on the sidelines when the Blackbeard Pirates took her hostage.

Moreover, she was showcased during Vegapunk's stream when the scientist talked about different species that are present on the Grand Line.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Does Charlotte Pudding betray Sanji in One Piece?

Pudding and Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yes, Pudding betrayed not only Sanji but the entire Straw Hat crew by putting up a fake demeanor, even though she wanted all of them killed. At the start of the arc, she encountered the Sanji Retrieval Team of the Straw Hats and invited them into her café where she shared some information about the Big Mom Pirates and Whole Cake Island.

Pedro, however, was skeptical of her behavior but she claimed that she would bring Sanji to them on a designated day, building their trust in her. Moreover, after she met Sanji, she put on the act of a defenseless girl who was forced to marry the Straw Hat, taking advantage of Sanji's degenerate personality.

Her reality came into plain sight when she abducted Reiju and confessed about how she was playing with her brother's feelings, only to gain his trust and murder him.

Sadly, Sanji also heard her talk as he was standing outside with a bouquet of flowers for the Big Mom Pirates.

Why Charlotte Pudding is important in One Piece

Pudding as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The reason why Pudding is important in the series, also the reason why she appeared after the Whole Cake Island, is her existence as one of the members of the Third-Eye tribe. The tribe is one of the most mysterious races in the series, with little knowledge revealed regarding them.

However, due to Big Mom's questioning, it was revealed that these tribe members awaken the ability to read the Poneglyphs at a particular time in their lives.

As most fans already know, Nico Robin is the only person capable of reading this historical piece due to her connections with Ohara.

Pudding getting kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

This brings us back to her appearance after the events of Whole Cake. After the 'possible' demise of Big Mom after the Wano arc, the Blackbeard Pirates invaded Whole Cake Island which was no longer under the rule of a Conqueror.

Besides wreaking havoc, the pirates also kidnapped Pudding and brought her with them.

As expected, the pirates were aware of her awakened ability to read Poneglyphs so they kept her hostage until they found all of the Poneglyphs.

Moreover, the race of the Big Mom Pirate was also teased during Vegapunk's stream where the scientist stated that a few members of rare races, like the Three-Eyed tribe, are still present on the Grand Line.

