One Dragon Ball race can beat Goku & Saiyan race with ease

In Dragon Ball, the Saiyans are known to be a powerful warrior race, with some displaying infinite potential. But until now, the race of the Angels has been shown to be the most powerful.

Goku was born with limitless powers, which he has passed down to Gohan. Vegeta, on the other hand, has been driven by his enormous sense of pride, which has led him to break all barriers as well, though he has rarely achieved a form without attempting to surpass Goku.

Trunks is Vegeta's son, so his abilities are understood to be hereditary. Yamoshi and Broly are both incredibly powerful. However, none of these Saiyans are at the level of the powerful Angels, though they may be one day.

It should also be noted that these characters are exceptions, and that the average Saiyan is extremely weak. Nappa, Tora, and Raditz, for example, are irrelevant at this point. The Angels are only outmatched by Zeno and his bodyguards.

Everything to know about the strongest race in Dragon Ball

Who are the Angels?

Vados as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dragon Ball, Angels are a race of extremely powerful beings who usually serve as tutors and attendants to the Gods of Destruction. They have a humanoid appearance with pale blue skin, white hair, violet eyes. When at full power, they emit a blueish halo.

The Angels are generally apathetic, but their apathy frequently borders on the sadistic, as when they laugh at the destruction of universes. However, they have displayed some emotions, such as concern for their God of Destruction.

They follow certain rules that require them to remain neutral in all situations, which may explain their indifference. If their universe is ever threatened, they cannot even seek help in protecting it. They will be erased if they defy the law on their own accord. They can only circumvent the law if they are explicitly given orders by their God of Destruction.

Many Angels have appeared in Dragon Ball, including Whis, Vados, Awamo, and Campari. However, it is the Grand Priest who is the progenitor of the race, with Kusu as the oldest child. He serves as Zeno's attendant.

What are the abilities of the Angel race?

Whis as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dragon Ball, the Angels wield unimaginable power, surpassing both the Supreme Kais and the Gods of Destruction. While it was impressive for Goku to achieve and then tweak the Ultra Instinct to suit him better, the Angels are born with Perfected Ultra Instinct.

They have demonstrated a variety of abilities such as immortality, flight, warping, magical materialization, divination, healing, resurrection, and space-time manipulation.

Their immense power is truly demonstrated when an individual like Beerus is bested by Whis with a single blow, or when Vados destroys entire planets with her staff.

While Whis and Vados have comparable abilities, it is the Great Priest who truly stands out. He is regarded as one of the top five fighters in the whole multiverse, and even other Angels are terrified of him.

