Dragon Ball Super: 10 things only Angels can do

Angels are hands down one of the most mysterious, exciting races brought in by Dragon Ball Super. Angels are powerful beings shown doing incredible feats no other being in the Dragon Ball Super series can do.

In this article, ten things only Angels can achieve, from speed to combat abilities, will be discussed.

Note: This list will not be written in any order and contain spoilers from Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super’s Angels’ unique abilities

1) Perpetual state of Ultra Instinct

Whis revealed while training Goku in his Ultra Instinct form that angels are always in this state. Their hearts and minds are always calm and stable, allowing them to maintain this powerful form consistently. Then, it is no wonder why the Angels are so mighty and level-headed.

2) Move at impressive speeds

Without taking Instant Transmission into account, the rate Whis was able to show during his first appearance was something no other being had before. Whis can easily travel entire galaxies in seconds. Angels’ staff allow them to warp the universe to move at an incalculable speed.

3) Rewind the time

Whis was able to go back in time by three minutes. We have seen power overtime before, but we have never seen anything like this in the Dragon Ball Super universe. However, this ability is minimal and can only be used after an expanded period.

4) Age backward

Cus, the oldest of the Grand Priest’s children, was sad after her universe was erased (Image via Toei Animation)

This is not something officially confirmed, but it appears to be the case. The oldest angels in the Dragon Ball Super multiverse look the youngest. The Grand Priest, the most aged and more powerful Angel, looks like a kid, and his youngest child looks like a young girl. No other being in the universe seems to age like that.

5) Be entirely neutral

No being in the Dragon Ball Super universe has ever been entirely neutral. Most beings align themselves with good or evil, even those who try not to. But Angels do not. They never show any preference and are mostly watchers of the events unfolding.

6) They are not connected to the universe they inhabit

Angels are the only beings from each universe that can survive their universe being erased. No other being was capable of this, as even the Gods of Destruction were erased with their respective homes. Angels appear to be the only being not to be linked to their universe.

7) Wield and Angel Attendant Staff

Whis holding his staff (Image via Toei Animation)

The staff that Angels carry with them always allows them to use different abilities. And as the name itself lets us know, it is only in possession of Angels. Even the Grand Priest is the owner of one of the staffs in the manga.

8) They do not need to sleep

Almost every character in Dragon Ball sleeps, except for the Angels. Their bodies do not suffer from the needs of other races because even the Gods of destruction need sleep. We can theorize that they do not need food, but they enjoy the taste.

9) Search for anyone in the universe

Their staff allows the angels to know the exact location of any other being in their universe. But this ability seems to have a limit. They at least need to know the name of the creature they need to search for, as Whis states to Beerus when he asks him to find the Super Saiyan God. As Beerus didn’t remember the name of the being, Whis was unable to find them.

10) Transport to a pocket dimension

Their staff also allows them always to have a pocket dimension full of godly ki. We have seen spaces that work as outside dimensions in the Dragon Ball Super universe, like the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. But this dimension is made explicitly for the Angels to train those they have decided are worthy.

These were some of the abilities only Angels possess in the Dragon Ball Super universe. Are you excited to learn more about the Angels? Do you think more will be revealed soon?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra