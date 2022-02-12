5 Dragon Ball characters who can potentially reach Ultra Instinct (& 5 who never will)

As the Dragon Ball Super manga and anime add more and more to the franchise canon, Ultra Instinct seems to have become increasingly important. Even with the introduction of Ultra Ego, certain limitations of the form compared to Ultra Instinct make it, at best, unclear of which is superior.

While Goku is one of the few to utilize Ultra Instinct in the series, its importance has only risen since its introduction. Even in Dragon Ball Super’s current arc, Goku is learning that his level of Ultra Instinct proficiency isn’t enough, indicating the need for a more honed form.

That being said, here are five Dragon Ball characters who could potentially reach Ultra Instinct, and five more who likely never will.

Broly and 4 other Dragon Ball characters might reach Ultra Instinct

1) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As someone who went toe-to-toe with even a Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and was able to survive, Jiren could eventually reach Ultra Instinct. Although absent in the Dragon Ball Super anime or manga since the Tournament of Power, he likely has since trained to fight Goku.

Furthermore, Jiren was already said to be able to defeat Gods of Destruction, indicating he's already taking a step into the realm of the Gods.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue form as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering Beerus emphasizes that Ultra Instinct doesn’t match Vegeta’s personality, it seems to be implied that Vegeta could otherwise learn Ultra Instinct. Ultra Ego certainly seems to require a similar training and power threshold, which Vegeta clearly passes.

Until confirmed otherwise, it would seem all that’s stopping Vegeta from learning Ultra Instinct is a style mismatch.

3) Broly

Broly as seen in the Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

With the power the Legendary Super Saiyan displayed during Dragon Ball Super: Broly, there’s little doubt he has the power to reach Ultra Instinct. While control of his power is still the biggest obstacle, Broly could easily learn this with time.

The ending of the Super movie would also seem to indicate a future role for Broly, making it even more likely he begins approaching Ultra Instinct level.

4) Granolah

Granolah seen in his colored appearance (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Having wished to be the strongest in Universe 7 (excluding Gods) via the Cerealian Dragon Balls, Granolah undoubtedly has the power necessary to achieve the form. Despite God Ki not being needed for the form, Granolah’s main obstacle is likely a lack of experience with God Ki level techniques and training.

If Granolah somehow ends up receiving such training, he’ll likely approach Ultra Instinct level at some point.

5) Toppo

Toppo seen using his God of Destruction form (Image via Toei Animation)

Already being trained as a God of Destruction, Toppo is likely qualified in terms of power to learn Ultra Instinct, similar to Vegeta. Unlike the latter, there’s no known reason why Toppo is unable to wield the form.

Regardless, it’s a fair assumption that he’s mostly lacking training in the ways of Ultra Instinct. With training, he no doubt has the potential to achieve the form.

Hit and 4 other Dragon Ball characters who'll likely never attain Ultra Instinct

1) Piccolo

Piccolo as seen in the Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite his apparent presence in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, Piccolo likely will never be able to reach Ultra Instinct level. While the only known Namekian to die of old age lived over 500 years long, it’s likely a plateau problem which would hinder Piccolo.

Considering Piccolo has yet to explicitly power up since fusing with Kami, it’s likely that plateau has been reached for quite some time.

2) Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Piccolo, Krillin hasn’t seemed to become truly stronger in quite a long time. As a human, his ceiling is even lower than what Piccolo’s Namekian heritage allows. Despite being the strongest human, a wish with the Dragon Balls is likely all that can allow Krillin to ever have Ultra Instinct potential.

3) Hit

Hit as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While much less is known about Hit than other characters on this list, it’s still a fair assumption that the assassin will never attain Ultra Instinct. In both Dragon Ball Super’s Tournaments of Power and Destroyers, Hit loses to opponents who’ve since shown more power than used against him.

All things considered, it seems incredibly unlikely that Hit will ever display Ultra Instinct potential.

4) Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although being a Saiyan does make attaining the necessary power for Ultra Instinct easier, Future Trunks seems to be drastically far behind. Even in Dragon Ball Super, his highest level is Super Saiyan 2, which is nearly irrelevant as of Super.

While he does now live in a timeline with Gods who can train him, it still seems unlikely Future Trunks will ever attain Ultra Instinct.

5) Majin Buu

Majin Buu as seen in the colored manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Despite getting a slight powerup in Dragon Ball Super after some dedicated training, Majin Buu’s ceiling has likely already been seen. Although the franchise’s eponymous deus ex machina can change this reality, Majin Buu likely stands no chance of attaining Ultra Instinct otherwise.

Even Kid Buu’s power is so far behind the form, it seems impossible for Majin or any other Buu to achieve Ultra Instinct.

