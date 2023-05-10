Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 first draft preps Goku and Broly for their next major fight 

Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 is slated for publication soon, much to the excitement of the series' fans. We are in for a tremendous treat now that the chapter's drawings have been published in their preliminary form. The famous Super Saiyan Broly is seen preparing for his next big battle in the illustration.

The battle is expected to be among the most exciting ones in the series thus far because of Broly's incredible power and endurance. The draft also depicts Broly changing into his indestructible Super Saiyan form, indicating that this battle would be more epic than ever.

Fans of the series ought to revisit often to learn more about the upcoming release of chapter 93. There will be more action, thrills, and mind-blowing moments than ever, so it will surely be a thrilling read. One of the most well-known anime and manga franchises ever, the series continues to enthrall viewers with its famous characters, exciting battles, and rich, intricate world-building.

The first draft of Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 released

Fans have been anticipating the upcoming Dragon Ball Super installment with bated breath, and their wishes are about to be granted. Recently, the series creator, Akira Toriyama, posted a drawing of the first illustration of Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 online.

The illustration depicts Broly, one of the main figures in the narrative, gaining strength before a crucial battle. In the Dragon Ball universe, Broly is renowned for his great strength and endurance. He's been a fierce foe of Goku and his allies in the past, wreaking havoc and destruction each time he shows up.

As Goku and Broly get ready for their next clash, the publication of the rough rendering implies that Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 will be more exciting and action-packed. The illustration also depicts Broly's transition into his legendary Super Saiyan form, which is a stronger variation of his natural ability.

As Goku and Broly get ready for their next significant battle, Dragon Ball Super chapter 93 appears to be setting up to be a thrilling and explosive issue. It's obvious that the series won't be slowing down anytime soon, so readers can anticipate many more jaw-dropping scenes and epic fights in the upcoming books.

It's safe to say that the franchise is here to stay, providing thrills and excitement to fans all over the world, as the popularity of the series shows no signs of slowing down.

