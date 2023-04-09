One Piece: 10 characters Garp can obliterate in seconds

Following the release of One Piece chapter 1080, Monkey D. Garp and his strength have been among the popular discussions among series fans. This is due to his apparent use of Conqueror’s Haki at the end of the issue, which has fans trying to figure out where he fits into the series’ upper power structure.

One Piece fans are also discussing who in the series wouldn’t even be able to last seconds against Garp. With his apparent use of Conqueror’s Haki, the inclusions on this list have greatly expanded beyond what they would have been prior to chapter 1080’s release.

Early and mid-series antagonists unlikely to last even seconds against One Piece’s Monkey D. Garp

1) Buggy the Clown

Despite being a part of One Piece’s current Yonko lineup, Buggy is far from a capable fighter in the series, despite how far he’s come in title and status. Up until now, every major upgrade he’s gotten in life has been a case of falling upwards, including becoming a Shichibukai and a Yonko.

Hence, it’s a foregone conclusion that Buggy won’t last more than seconds against Monkey D. Garp. Even if Buggy is able to resist succumbing to Garp’s Conqueror’s Haki, a physical fight between the two would be over just as quickly as it starts.

2) Captain Kuro

As an early One Piece antagonist with no reappearances, it’s certain that Garp could defeat Kuro in a matter of seconds. With Kuro likely never making it to the New World, let alone out of the East Blue and into the Grand Line, it’s unlikely that he has the combat expertise to stand up against Garp.

Even if he was somehow skilled enough to fight on even grounds against Garp, there’s no chance that he’d be able to withstand Conqueror’s Haki in any form. Hence, Garp can easily win this battle in seconds.

3) Don Krieg

Don Krieg also falls into a similar category as Kuro, but has a few key benefits over his antagonistic predecessor in One Piece’s East Blue saga. With his armor and long-range weapons, Krieg can at least attempt to fight outside the range of Garp’s physical and Conqueror’s Haki-based attacks.

However, with the experience Garp has as a Marine who fought during Roger’s era, it’s unlikely that this strategy would work for more than a few seconds, let alone net Krieg a win. Even in his old age, Garp can defeat this young upstart in the blink of an eye.

4) Arlong

Arlong is a somewhat unique entry among the antagonists of One Piece’s East Blue saga. As a Fishman, who is inherently stronger than the average human, it would lead one to believe that he stands a chance against Garp than the aforementioned East Blue antagonists.

However, this is far from the truth, with Garp being able to overcome this distance in strength with his experience and Haki. Even if Arlong were to get the jump on Garp and attempt a close-range kill shot in one move, Garp would be able to survive and end Arlong’s own life quickly.

5) Foxy

Captain Foxy of the Foxy Pirates has the highest chances of victory against Garp amongst the other One Piece characters on this list. This is due to Foxy’s Slow-Slow Fruit, which causes everything and everyone he attacks with the Fruit to begin moving at a nearly glacial pace.

That being said, Foxy needs to hit Garp for this opportunity of victory to arise. It is assumed that Garp doesn’t have the experience and combat knowledge to account for any and all Devil Fruit powers, which he does. However, with Garp’s apparent possession of Conqueror’s Haki, Foxy’s chances of victory become essentially nothing.

6) Galdino

Unfortunately for Galdino, his past as Mr. 3 and subsequent affiliation with Crocodile doesn’t mean he is any threat to Garp. While there could be creative attempts at combat made with his Wax-Wax Fruit, there’s no wax creation that would allow Galdino to withstand Garp’s Conqueror’s Haki.

Galdino’s likeliness to succumb to Garp’s Conqueror’s Haki is further supported by his submission to Luffy’s untrained use of the ability in the Marineford arc. Considering this, it’s likely that Garp can defeat One Piece’s Galdino in seconds with his own Conqueror’s Haki.

7) Bon Clay

While Galdino’s former colleague Bon Clay has shown resistance to Conqueror’s Haki, it’s not exactly an impressive display compared to the apparent power of Garp’s own Conqueror’s Haki. Bon Clay’s resistance was shown to be that of an untrained and nearly unconscious Luffy using his own recently awakened Conqueror’s Haki.

Despite showing apparent resistance, Garp’s Conqueror’s Haki is on a level that is unlike anything Bon Clay has ever seen. As a result, it’s almost a certainty that Garp could end a fight with Bon Clay before it even truly begins.

8) Axe-Hand Morgan

After appearing in the series and losing to Luffy and Zoro, Axe-Hand Morgan’s entry on this list is further supported by his past experience with Captain Kuro. During the Syrup Village arc, it’s revealed that Kuro once wiped the floor with Morgan, even though he was revealed to be responsible for breaking and permanently damaging his jaw.

Combined with the fact that he loses to an inexperienced and much less powerful early-series Luffy and Zoro, it’s safe to assume that Axe-Hand Morgan will lose to Garp in seconds. As such, like other early-series One Piece antagonists, it’s impossible for him to overcome Garp’s Conqueror’s Haki.

9) Nero

Cipher Pol 9’s former intern, Nero, is a particularly interesting case. As a member of One Piece’s elite Cipher Pol organization, one would assume that Nero could at least put up a good fight against Monkey D. Garp based on the title alone.

However, this is far from the truth since Nero has been easily defeated by Franky during the Water 7 saga’s events. Despite appearing late into the series, especially compared to others on this list, Nero doesn’t have the skills, strength, or Haki resistance to last more than a few seconds against Garp.

10) Spandam

Cipher Pol 9’s leader, Spandam, is undoubtedly one of the weakest characters in One Piece. The series’ short-lived power levels revealed him to be even weaker than the baseline of a typical armed Marine. As such, there’s no argument to be made here against Spandam being defeated by Garp.

