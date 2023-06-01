One Piece: 9 blades that can cut through Kaido's scales

If you are fighting against a Yonko, the chances of winning are already dwindling at the lowest, but when you are fighting Kaido, who has been ordained as the strongest creature alive, even bruising him becomes an accomplishment.

Remember this is the monster that fought Luffy, Zoro, Kid, and Killer simultaneously while transporting Onigashima toward the Flower Capital.

The number of blades that can cut him is few and so are the people that could challenge him in one-on-one duels and hope to walk out of the battleground alive.

Yoru, Enma, Murakumogiri, and 6 other blades that could cut through Kaido's scales

1) Gryphon

Shanks with his signature pose (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This mighty blade is wielded by one of the strongest and most mysterious characters of the One Piece franchise also known as Red Haired Shanks. Gryphon is not your typical katana but rather a saber with a dark green sword handle and protruding beige hilt.

Ace has shown time and again what this magnificent blade is capable of. For instance, this blade had the strength to go against Whitebeard Murakumogiri, which is one of the supreme-grade blades. Also, during the Marinford Arc when Sakazuki attacked Coby with his magma attack, Shanks was easily able to block his punch with his blade without covering it with Haki.

Additionally, this blade is said to have the strongest Haki in the entire One Piece franchise, which makes it a sure shot contender to slice through Kaido's thick scale.

2) Shodai Kitetsu

Marine Chief Sakazuki along with the five elders (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Not much is known about this supreme grade but the little information that is available to us could give us a good understanding of its abilities and strength. Similarly, nothing definite is known about its wielder but fans believe that one of the five elders is its current master.

As the Shodai Kitetsu belongs to the same category of the blade as Mihawk's Yoru and Whitebeard's Murakumogiri, it should be fair to assume that its ability must be on par with them as well. It is also intriguing to know that the Kitetsu line of blades are all cursed, which means that anyone that wields the blade will have a gruesome death.

Having all these accolades behind its back makes Shodai Kitetsu one of the blades that could tear through Kaido's tough scales.

3) Wado Ichimonji

Roronoa Zoro with his most treasured blade (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Roronoa Zoro started his journey with this blade which was passed down to him by the father of his deceased friend. This blade was with him when he met Luffy, his entire crew, Dracule Mihawk, and many others so it's safe to say this blade has been his partner longer than any of the others.

Wado Ichimonji is one of the 21 great blades which puts him in the same class as Enma and Shusui. It was Zoro's only blade to not break against Mihawk's Yoru, a supreme-grade blade that slices through giant icecaps and battleships like butter. In the battle against Mr. 1, the strength of this blade was once again made more apparent when Zoro sliced through him with such finesse and efficiency.

It's interesting to know that both Enma and Wado Ichimonji was crafted by the same swordsmith Shimotsuki Kozaburo, the great swordsmith from the land of Wano. With such abilities, Wado Ichimonji becomes one of the top contenders to slice through Kaido's scales.

4) Shusui

Pirate hunter slicing through Yuki Onna (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The famed blade Shusui is one of the 21 great-grade blades which was the first blade in the series to become a black blade. It was wielded by the greatest Samurai that the Land of Wano has ever produced i.e. Shimotsuki Ryuma.

This man was so fearsome that his mere presence was enough to make the outsiders never come anywhere near the periphery of The Land of Wano, which had its fair share of riches.

From cutting battleships in half to slicing through ginormous Dragon's heads in a single swing, Shusui has proved time and again why its merits should not be trifled with. After it became a black blade, it's said that this blade won't even budge a millimeter even if a Dinosaur stepped on it.

Given the merits of its wielder and the mighty power that the blade itself possesses, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that this blade can do some serious damage to Kaido.

5) YORU

Dracule Mihawk with his black blade Yoru (image via Pinterest)

This black blade is one of the strongest swords in the entire one-piece verse belonging to the supreme grade category. Adding to the fact that its current wielder has been called the strongest swordsman alive, Yoru can definitely be the blade that can cause some serious damage to Kaido.

It's also the only other blade that can comprehend the destructive power of the Enma as had been shown during various occurrences. For instance, it was shown in the Marineford arc, where Mihawk slices throw an entire mountain of ice as if it were butter. Another example was Mihawk's first appearance in the show where he slices up an entire battleship into half.

The accolades of this beautiful blade and its wielder are far more than words can describe and it can surely cut down Kaido a notch.

6) ACE

Captains of the strongest pirate crew saying hello (image via studio Pierrot)

The blade that was used by the Pirate King Gol D Roger himself was quite a powerful one as it belonged to the same order as Murakumogiri, Yoru, and Shodai Kitetsu.

Its attacks were strong enough to send a warrior of Oden’s caliber flying apart with a single swing and it could clash on equal terms with a charging Whitebeard with all his momentum, inertia, and of course, a supreme-grade blade imbued with conquerers Haki.

The fact that this was the blade that the pirate king used in the majority of his voyage, and mind you, unlike other powerful warriors, he didn't have any devil fruit power, makes you wonder just how good a sword it was to keep up with its wielder incredible Haki and the insane monsters that he fought within the new world.

7) MURAKUMOGIRI

The betrayal of Marshal D Teach (image via studio pierrot)

Wielded by the strongest man alive, this supreme-grade blade is not a conventional sword but rather a naginata. Whitebeard’s preferred weapon of choice amplified his devil fruit power (gura gura no mi) exponentially. It had the potential to go toe-to-toe with Roger's Ace, Shank's Gryphon, and Oden's Enma.

During the clash between Rogers and Whitebeards, viewers got to see a glimpse of what this naginata is capable of. It was easily able to fend off Rogers's supreme-grade blade that was imbued with conqueror Haki. Even heaven split apart when these two monsters collided but the blade survived the clash without a single scar.

8) AME-NO-HABAKIRI

Oden's two blades (image via studio pierrot)

This is one of those dark horses whose potential the fans are either not able to comprehend or they are simply ignoring it. If Enma could cut through the bottom of the hell, then this blade can slice up the heavens apart.

Oden was a full size two sword-style user with Enma in one hand and Ame no Habakiri in the other. Being a predominantly right-hand user, Oden mostly used to fight with this sword in his dominant arm, glimpses of which could be seen in his fight again both Newgate and Roger.

When Oden scarred Kaido, the cross was made simultaneously, which means that only one of the cuts was made by Enma and the other by Ame-no-Habakiri, making it the only blade apart from Enma that actually did cut through Kaido's scales.

9) ENMA

Oden cutting through Kaido's scales (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To nobody's surprise, Enma takes the first place, as it has been reiterated both in the manga as well as in the anime to be the only blade to cut Kaido. Its destructive power is astounding and coupled with a skilled swordsman, there is not a single thing that it can't cut.

It's also fascinating to know that it is the only sword this far which has its unique character. Enma will suck out the Ryou of its users as it wishes and cut much more than is needed. In the words of the legendary swordsmen of Wano, "It's the blade that can even slice the bottom of hell."

So far this blade had only been tamed by two wielders one was the strongest Shogun of the Wano country i.e. Oden and the second is the right-hand man of the boy who wants to be the King of the Pirates Roronoa Zoro. But unlike Oden, Zoro's mastery of this blade is still not at a point where it can utilize its destructive power completely.

