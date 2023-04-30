One Piece: Bepo's transformation explained

The latest episodes of One Piece have revealed a number of secrets that will shape the upcoming series. For instance, the battle between Monkey D. Garp and Kuzan will determine the fate of both the Marines and Blackbeard Pirates.

The revelation of the mystery of the Man Marked by Flames, Aokiji's background, and Law and Teach's fight will impact the series to a great extent.

Law and Marshal D. Teach's clash for the Road Poneglyph has come to a conclusion with the latter emerging victorious. At the end of the fight, Blackbeard tried killing Law but was fortunate to be saved by Bepo's ultimate transformation.

Now, the question remains: How was Bepo able to undergo this type of Sulong mode?

Teach and Law's battle in One Piece

Trafalgar D. Law and Marshal D. Teach (Image via One Piece)

As Marshal D. Teach is on the hunt for devil fruit powers, the clash between Law and Teach was unavoidable due to the exceptional powers of Ope Ope no Mi fruit. Just after the fight began, many speculated Law's defeat at the hands of Teach, which is exactly what happened.

Trafalgar D. Law is one of the main characters in One Piece, who has inherited the will of D. The collapse of Law and misplacement of Ope Ope no Mi fruit powers will enrich the powers of Marshal D. Teach's crew to a great extent.

The series, on the other hand, will lose a personality with a bounty of over 3 Billion Berries from the competition. However, Law might still emerge powerful with his intelligence and skills. Apart from his devil fruit powers, Law was an excellent character with great fighting skills. In addition, he might end up taking another powerful devil fruit as the existing one is lost.

Bepo's monstrous transformation after the battle mistaken for Sulong

Bepo undergoing a changeover (Image via One Piece)

Just after Law's defeat, Blackbeard was able to extract Law's powers. At this point in time, the One Piece series saw a great change in Bepo's body. Bepo underwent a monstrous transformation and saved his captain. The changeover is now mistaken for Sulong, which might not be the case and the reality could be a lot different.

The central reason for Bepo's transformation not being Sulong is that Sulong demands a full moon for one to go into that mode. Meanwhile, there was no moonlight visible when Blackbeard was about to kill Law.

It is important to note that Bepo undergoes a change similar to Sulong due to the Rumble Ball given to him by Chopper. This is shown in the manga in a small box, where Chopper doesn't guarantee the working of Rumbel Balls. Bepo, however, was fortunate enough to be able to undergo such a change.

Despite the change being due to Rumbel Balls, there's also the possibility of it being caused by some enhancements done by Trafalgar Law or a completely different drug.

Now that Law has been saved, the story will continue to get interesting as Bepo might be heading towards the Straw Hat Pirates to ask for their aid. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what One Piece brings to the table in the future.

