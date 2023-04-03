One Piece Chapter 1080 hint teases Law's saddening fate

One Piece chapter 1080 is set to be released on April 10 at 12:00 am JST. One Piece is frequently lauded for its rich storyline, which includes extensive worldbuilding and a number of unsolved mysteries. Not only that, but there was also a highly-anticipated showdown between Teach and Law, which is just one example of the series' interesting confrontations, the length of which varies depending on the case.

The battle was last seen in the manga in chapter 1064. There was no further news until Chapter 1079, when the magakya teased an image of Blackbeard's ship approaching Egghead Island. A Twitter user, however, may have already disclosed Law's fate in One Piece chapter 1080 with a recent tweet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Piece Chapter 1080 provides a significant update on the conflict between Blackbeard and Law

As the series nears its conclusion, fans have great expectations from the manga. To note, the next chapter, One Piece Chapter 1080, is one of the most important in the series and contains a surprise for fans.

On April 3, 2023, Twitter user @OP SPOILERS2023, tweeted an official spoiler for One Piece chapter 1080. Though the spoilers did not reveal much, it is expected that there will be significant news about the outcome of Teach and Law's battle.

Based on the spoiler of One Piece chapter 1080, it seems that Law was defeated by Teach, who took his devil fruit, Ope Ope No Mi. This could be said to be the said viral spoiler, as one of the photographs depicted three faces of Tom Cruise. Teach currently possesses two devil fruits, but if they defeat Law, they will have three devil fruits in their hands.

There's also another image of a supernova. On one side, there are two supernovas, whereas on the other, there is just one, which seems to be approaching the two supernovas. This might be said of Luffy and Zoro on Egghead Island, as well as Blackbeard's sailing towards Egghead Island.

But, up until now, Oda has not removed that many important characters from the story, so it is doubtful that Law, who has contributed significantly to the plot since the time-skip period began, would also be eliminated. It's likely that Oda here shows us Law's power being stolen by Blackbeard in some way, but Law would still be alive.

Volté✨ @voltepunk

Three heads= Blackbeard Pirates



So I'm guessing urouge is the 10th titanic captain...? @OP_SPOILERS2023 Supernova= UrougeThree heads= Blackbeard PiratesSo I'm guessing urouge is the 10th titanic captain...? @OP_SPOILERS2023 Supernova= Urouge Three heads= Blackbeard PiratesSo I'm guessing urouge is the 10th titanic captain...? https://t.co/4X7UTRBxHM

Followers of the show believe that the supernova picture is tied to Urouge, who will be shown in One Piece chapter 1080, on his way to Egghead as the 10th Blackbeard Commander. Urouge and his crew were last seen at the Dressrosa Arc, where they were resting from injuries.

Mada @sadxprt @OP_SPOILERS2023 well Law said that in order to survive the NW one needs to be on alliance or be a Yonko, so.. @OP_SPOILERS2023 well Law said that in order to survive the NW one needs to be on alliance or be a Yonko, so..

Other fans, however, think that One Piece chapter 1080 would demonstrate how Law, who had previously asserted that forging alliances was necessary to live in the New World, may have established an alliance with Blackbeard.

Nevertheless, this does not appear to be the case, as Blackbeard appears to be exclusively concerned with gathering and consuming potent Devil Fruits to gain strength, and Ope Ope No Mi is one DF that can grant immortality to its user.

Whatever the case might be, one needs to wait for the official release of the chapter so as to know what One Piece chapter 1080 holds for the fans.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes