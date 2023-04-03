One Piece chapter 1080: Major spoilers to expect

On April 10, 2023, at 12 am JST, One Piece chapter 1080 will be released for reading on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

The last episode witnessed some surprising story developments, including revelations that York ordered all the Seraphim to kill everyone except her, Dr. Vegapunk, and the Cipher Pol operatives. The chapter also featured the Blackbeard Pirates' ships moving towards Egghead Island. The narrative then moved directly to Elbaf, where Shanks defeated Kid.

However, fans will have to wait for an additional one to two days before reading One Piece chapter 1080 spoilers. Due to this, many fans have begun guessing and theorizing about the big events that may occur in the forthcoming chapter. As the Egghead Arc nears its conclusion, this article will examine some of the main spoilers that fans may expect from chapter 1080.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative by nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Shanks to make his way in One Piece chapter 1080 and other major spoilers

1) Shanks vs Blackbeard

Tᕼᗩᗩᒪ🟡 @Sinestros_Myte definitely feel like Shanks vs Blackbeard will be a Final Saga battle since Blackbeard gave Shanks his scar. maybe Blackbeard takes away Law’s ability too definitely feel like Shanks vs Blackbeard will be a Final Saga battle since Blackbeard gave Shanks his scar. maybe Blackbeard takes away Law’s ability too https://t.co/b1QtPVeoB3

In the last episode, we saw one of the Blackbeard ships approaching Egghead Island. If there was Blackbeard on the ship, we might see a showdown in One Piece chapter 1080. Many fans will wish to see Luffy battle against Blackbeard. However, we have seen Shanks trying to get to Blackbeard in chapter 1079, when he asks Kid for any information on Blackbeard.

The Red Hair Pirates were certain that Blackbeard would travel to Wano, but he did not. Shanks may want to go to the Laugh Tale because Big Mom and Kaido are no longer in the picture.

While collecting all the Poneglyphs, Shanks may attempt to eliminate Blackbeard from the picture. While some of Bleackbeard's crew will be battling Garp on Hachinosu Island, it will be interesting to see how he will cope with the Red Hair Pirates.

2) Blackbeard vs Law fight conclusion

In One Piece, after the Wano arc, we saw Law, who traveled the farthest north of the three captains of the Worst Generation after defeating Big Mom in Wano Country. Law was, therefore, one step closer to Lodestar Island than the other two. However, on his way, he encountered Blackbeard, one of the four Emperors of the Sea, who was prepared to fight and give him what would have been his most difficult battle yet.

We last saw them fighting in chapter 1064, where Blackbeard used his Black Vortex against Law. Since then, no information has been provided on what happened to Law or if Blackbeard won the fight and sustained any damage.

With their penchant for murdering random people and snatching the Devil's Fruit, this does not bode well for Law. In addition to Blackbeard's inherent danger, the Blackbeard Pirates also possess very potent Devil Fruit abilities that might be used. Therefore, in One Piece chapter 1080, we might see the flashback and what happened during the fight.

3) Luffy vs Saint Jay Garcia Saturn

We might also witness Luffy facing Saint Jay Garcia Saturn, one of the five elders, in One Piece chapter 1080. The Five Elders are the most powerful celestial dragons and serve as the leaders of the world government. Except for Im, to whom they secretly answer, they are the highest formal authority in the entire One Piece universe.

In chapter 1072, Kizaru gives a clue regarding a secret weapon that will aid him in preventing the Straw Hats from leaving Egghead Isle. Later, in chapter 1073, Jay Garcia Saturn, a member of Gorosei, was presented to us. He and Kizaru were chatting about how miserable the status of the world was while sitting on a battleship. They were heading for Egghead to capture Vegapunk and the Straw Hats.

Suppose one of the five elders steps foot on the island in One Piece chapter 1080. In that case, the straw hat pirates will have a major issue since the Gorosei are the ultimate authority for the Seraphim, who are obligated to execute their instructions, even if they contradict those of their creator, Vegapunk.

4) York's explanation for her betrayal

Readers are still waiting for an explanation behind York's betrayal. One Piece chapter 1080 may shed some light on why she wanted and took the effort to elevate herself to the status of a celestial dragon and, to do so, had to capture Stella.

Additionally, because Robin, Chopper, and Atlas are now the closest to Stella, they may be able to save her, as York is not a competent fighter, giving the Straw Hat members an advantage.

5) Luffy vs Blackbeard

Finally, we must not overlook the possibility that Luffy may face Blackbeard in One Piece chapter 1080. As the Blackbeard Pirates approach Egghead, considering a delay from Shanks's crew, Teach's crew would also join the island's present mayhem, including Luffy's crew, Vegapunk, CP-0, and soon the World Government.

Both Blackbeard and Luffy have been gaining influence and popularity at the same time, and a conflict between the Straw Hat Crew and the Blackbeard Pirates has been simmering for a while because the latter were mostly responsible for the murder of Luffy's brother. The battle between the two may occur much sooner than everyone expected since the two are destined to battle before the series ends.

Final thoughts

There are currently no significant spoilers or leaks for One Piece chapter 1080. The chapter will be officially released on April 10, requiring fans to wait for official spoilers, raw images, and a synopsis.

One Piece chapter 1080 spoilers will likely appear by April 6, 2023. Also, raw scans and the chapter's synopsis will be accessible by April 5.

