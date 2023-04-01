One Piece chapter 1080: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1080 is set to release on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the conclusion of Kid versus Shanks in the previous issue, all eyes are now locked on Egghead Island and how the current events will play out. Similarly, fans are curious to know what’s next for the arc following the appearance of the Blackbeard Pirates in nearby seas.

Unfortunately, there has been no spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1080. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1080 set to begin near-exclusive focus on Egghead Island events as Egghead Incident approaches

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1080 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, April 10, 2023. For the majority of international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. However, a few global fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter being released on Monday night. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1080 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

What to expect

One Piece chapter 1080 may open with a focus on Egghead Island. With Shanks versus Kid now wrapped up, the only remaining story not focused on Egghead Island is that of Law versus Blackbeard. However, mangaka Eiichiro Oda is likely keeping the outcome of this fight a secret for the purpose of future developments and reveals.

This means the upcoming chapter may focus on Egghead Island, with briefly departing to give an update on Admiral Kizaru’s distance from the island. As to what specific event the chapter will focus on in Egghead, there’s no way of telling given how the previous issue ended.

One possible focus of One Piece chapter 1080 could be a continued spotlighting of Vegapunk York. Readers still haven’t got a full explanation of her betrayal, so some additional information may likely be shown. This could then segue into the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Vegapunk Atlas, and ghost-form Brook, thus beginning the process of rescuing Dr. Vegapunk.

Chapter 1079 recap

One Piece chapter 1079 began with a flashback that saw Vegapunk York telling the Seraphim to kill everyone on the island but herself, Dr. Vegapunk, and the trapped Cipher Pol agents. She then gave S-Snake an additional order, but readers aren’t given the full details of this in the chapter. Sentomaru is then seen helping with the evacuation of Egghead Island.

The chapter then shifts perspectives to Elbaf, but not before showing one of the Blackbeard Pirates’ ships sailing towards the nearby Egghead Island. The chapter then jumped right into Elbaf, where Kid was in disbelief at the weak captains of Shanks’ fleet opposing him. Shanks is then seen talking to various members of his crew, asking about Blackbeard’s location in the process.

At this point, Shanks, via his Future Sight, sees Kid using his Awakening to annihilate several members of his fleet. To prevent this, Shanks leaps to the latter's ship using the Kamusari to one-shot both Kid and Killer. After getting the Road Poneglyph rubbings from Kid’s crew, Dory and Broggy use a Hakoku Sovereignty to sink the Kid Pirates and their ship, as the narrator claims that the crew was “destroyed” on this day.

