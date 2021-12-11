One Piece Chapter 1035: Zoro and Sanji power-ups will change everything we've known so far

With One Piece Chapter 1035 delayed for a week until December 19, 2021, fans everywhere have taken to speculation on what could be around the corner. In addition, fans have also taken a look back at the recent chapters and the impact they’ll have on One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

Both 1033 and 1034 saw Zoro and Sanji get massive power-ups that will remain relevant for the rest of the series. Zoro awakened his Conqueror’s Haki as well as Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, and Sanji has combined several techniques, including his new exoskeleton, to create hotter flames than ever before.

While these power-ups will surely be expanded on in One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond, they're still so impactful even in their current form. Truly, these two power-ups launch the Straw Hat crew to greater heights than ever before in One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki and Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe will greatly impact One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond

One Piece Chapter 1035: Impact of Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki

T.D.A @tdeelab #ONEPIECE1033 was great for us old folks who had been arguing with the Zoro haters on forums spanning years about whether he had CoC or not. What's funny is they would stuff like 'he's not a king' etc and Oda addressed it directly😆 #ONEPIECE1033 was great for us old folks who had been arguing with the Zoro haters on forums spanning years about whether he had CoC or not. What's funny is they would stuff like 'he's not a king' etc and Oda addressed it directly😆 https://t.co/d67xnvnWok

Recent One Piece chapters have showcased Zoro vs. King in heavy detail, and for good reason. Zoro has blossomed during this fight into a swordsman with a great understanding of a sword’s will, in addition to awakening his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

The impact of giving the Straw Hats’ vice-captain Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is key to how the story develops from this point on. Something we’ve seen with both Whitebeard and Big Mom’s crews during their tenure as Yonko is that they each had at least one high-ranking member of their crew who had Conqueror’s Haki. For Whitebeard, this was Ace, and for Big Mom, this was Katakuri (who also possessed Future Sight Observation Haki).

Rachel-Desu @DesuRachel



Against King, Zoro states his reasons for wielding conqueror's haki.



For good measure, Zoro's frown is now a grin and the sword is pointing the opposite direction.



#OnePiece1033 Check this out: Against Kaku, Zoro's defiantly says, "None of those are reasons you'll beat me."Against King, Zoro states his reasons for wielding conqueror's haki.For good measure, Zoro's frown is now a grin and the sword is pointing the opposite direction. Check this out: Against Kaku, Zoro's defiantly says, "None of those are reasons you'll beat me."Against King, Zoro states his reasons for wielding conqueror's haki.For good measure, Zoro's frown is now a grin and the sword is pointing the opposite direction.#OnePiece1033 https://t.co/UxzPG4Kgsh

By having Luffy’s right-hand man unlock Haki, Oda essentially puts the Straw Hat crew comparable to Yonko crews from One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond. The weaker Straw Hats have already won all their battles, whether these were literal fights or goals they needed to accomplish. The Straw Hat crew can give Yonko’s team a run for their money in the context of battlefield dominance.

Looking beyond Wano and the Yonko, Zoro is now just as large a threat to the government as anyone else on the crew. The Straw Hats are about to become closer than any crew since Roger finds the One Piece. Having vice-captain Zoro become a dominant powerhouse force is necessary to combat the coming Admirals and other World Government combatants.

One Piece Chapter 1035: Impact of Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe and how it’s achieved

👑Resonance👑 @Mom0Usagi #OnePiece1034



"In some cases, the name Ifrit is used to refer to the king of fire creatures." "In some cases, the name Ifrit is used to refer to the king of fire creatures." #OnePiece1034 "In some cases, the name Ifrit is used to refer to the king of fire creatures." https://t.co/6lybIQaqV5

In addition to Zoro vs. King, fans have seen Sanji vs. Queen as an overarching story behind these last few chapters. While Queen had the upper hand in the beginning due to Sanji’s refusal of the Raid Suit’s help, Sanji suddenly awakened an exoskeleton like his brothers. Thankfully, this can replace the Raid Suit's benefits from One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

While the exoskeleton is already powerful on its own, Sanji also unlocks speed which makes him invisible to the naked eye. Sanji’s stamina seems to allow him to maintain this speed for quite some time, as Queen inaccurately claims he’ll stop shortly after starting.

Throughout all this, Sanji also gets a great character development side story which solidifies who he is and his role in the Straw Hat crew. While Sanji has shown no signs of leaving again after the Whole Cake Island arc, it’s nice to see Sanji reaffirm this to himself in a way. In fact, it’s Sanji’s vindictive rage at the end of this side story that inspires his flames to burn hotter than ever before in 1034’s closing pages.

Sanji combines his exoskeleton, super speed, and Armament Haki to surpass the Diable Jambe and create the Ifrit Jambe. Sanji states this has faster acceleration and greater weight than the Diable Jambe did before launching at Queen with flames hotter than ever before. While Queen isn't down and out yet, this will likely change come One Piece Chapter 1035.

With his exoskeleton and his coa sanji is now able to heat up his leg to oblivion. So hot that his leg is converting air molecules into ions enabling sanji to produce lightning. This phenomenon can be seen during a volcanic eruption (remains rare) With his exoskeleton and his coa sanji is now able to heat up his leg to oblivion. So hot that his leg is converting air molecules into ions enabling sanji to produce lightning. This phenomenon can be seen during a volcanic eruption (remains rare) #onepiece1034 ......With his exoskeleton and his coa sanji is now able to heat up his leg to oblivion. So hot that his leg is converting air molecules into ions enabling sanji to produce lightning. This phenomenon can be seen during a volcanic eruption (remains rare) https://t.co/9s7O4HZqxJ

Sanji’s flames are so hot they seem to be creating lightning bolts from their heat. These are distinct from Conqueror’s Haki bolts, drawn as black to distinguish them. Therefore, Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe seems to be creating lightning bolts through the ionization of air. This would mean that Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe measures in temperature to be literally dozens of times hotter than the surface of the sun.

With flames this hot, there’s almost no foe who could claim to be undamaged by Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe technique. With this, both the number two and number three men of the Straw Hats seem to be menacing and powerful foes indeed. Like Zoro, Sanji is now poised to take on nearly any enemy the series can present in One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

In summation

Although One Piece Chapter 1035 is delayed a week and official leaks haven't been released yet, it’s certain that the series will be totally different from here on out. The Straw Hats are now a genuine, bonafide Yonko level crew and will put on the finishing touches by taking out a fellow Yonko’s crew.

Sanji and Zoro’s recent power-ups are some of the most integral pieces to the Straw Hats becoming a Yonko level crew from One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond. While Luffy with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is impressive indeed, the Straw Hat crew needs top-to-bottom strength to beat the Beast Pirates and future enemies.

With Sanji and Zoro receiving these power-ups, there’s no doubt the Straw Hat crew is ready to embrace Yonko status in One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

