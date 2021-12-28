One Piece Chapter 1036: 5 things most people missed

One Piece Chapter 1036 scanlations released this past weekend, bringing an excellent set-up chapter as the story dives back into Kaido vs. Luffy. While the ending clash of the two certainly stole the chapter, the updated style of the rest of the chapter was still engaging.

In addition, the rest of One Piece Chapter 1036 was packed with tiny details and parallels worth acknowledging. Some people may have even missed these upon a first, quickened readthrough of the scanlated chapter.

Here are five things most people missed in One Piece Chapter 1036.

Most people missed these five details and parallels in One Piece Chapter 1036 on their first readthrough

1) Kaido gave up on being Joy Boy before coming to Wano

Kaido arrives at Wano for the first time with his mustache (Image via Toei Animation)

In the One Piece Chapter 1036 King flashback, we see Kaido without a mustache asking King if the latter still believes he’s Joy Boy. Interestingly enough, when Kaido arrives in Wano he’s seen with his trademark mustache.

As a result, fans can determine that Kaido gave up on being Joy Boy before even annexing Wano. This lends further credence to the theory that Kaido chose Wano specifically to fight Joy Boy.

2) Zoro now has a “King” epithet as well

In One Piece Chapter 1036, Straw Hat vice captain Zoro has a beautiful panel in which he says he’ll become the King of Hell if that’s what it takes to never lose again.

While this seems an end in and of itself, it’s actually just a means to the end of making Luffy the Pirate King. As a result, we have the parallel of both Pirate King’s right hands having an epithet with “King” in it (“Dark King” Silvers Rayleigh and “King of Hell” Roronoa Zoro).

3) Izou’s back tattoo

In One Piece Chapter 1036, fans see that Izou has a Kozuki clan tattoo on his back instead of a Whitebeard Pirates tattoo. This is extremely interesting, as every Whitebeard Pirate seen so far, including Whitebeard, has a tattoo of the crew’s jolly roger on their backs.

Izou is seemingly the only captain, possibly the only pirate in Whitebeard’s crew to not have the tattoo. This likely speaks to the importance of the Kozuki clan’s role as it relates to Joy Boy and the Void Century history.

4) CP0 agents concerned with world events

The CP0 agents present in Wano (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

One Piece Chapter 1036 prominently features CP0 agents discussing what a victory for the Worst Generation could mean for the rest of the world.

Chapter 956 gives fans a good taste of those happenings, with major headlines being some kind of attack on Alabasta Kingdom royalty, something happening to Sabo, and the abolishment of the Warlord system. Apparently, the essential destruction of the Yonko system combined with these other world events has the entire government watching Wano with bated breath.

5) Kaido’s eyes

Based👑 @BasedLuffy56 #ONEPIECE1036

.

.

.

Luffy and Kaido need to stop playing around and make out already Luffy and Kaido need to stop playing around and make out already #ONEPIECE1036 ...Luffy and Kaido need to stop playing around and make out already https://t.co/I0syjT0QeI

In One Piece Chapter 1036’s closing moments, perspective focuses back on Kaido vs. Luffy as the series presumably prepares to wrap up this fight. Interestingly enough, Kaido seems to be genuinely laughing and smiling during his fight with Luffy, with his eyes also looking much lighter than normal.

Kaido almost seems like a version of his younger self here, as seen in King’s flashback. Perhaps Kaido is happy at finally fighting Joy Boy and discovering what he lacked.

