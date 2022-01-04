What do readers want to see in One Piece Chapter 1037?

The wait has been a long one for One Piece Chapter 1037, as readers eagerly anticipate what's next.

As of this writing, the early scans have not been released yet. One Piece Chapter 1037 promises to be a very big chapter. If the last few were any indication, this next chapter will have readers on the edge of their seats. There isn't much left to do before the raid is finally over.

Most of the major battles have been decided. In the past few chapters, Zoro and Sanji were able to defeat King and Queen, respectively. They were the last of Kaidou's major forces to be taken down. All that is really left is Kaidou and Big Mom, along with a few other enemies.

One Piece Chapter 1037

Kaidou and Big Mom are still the biggest threats in this entire raid. With most of the Beast Pirates down, One Piece Chapter 1037 may have to address their presence. Here is what some readers want to see in One Piece Chapter 1037.

Luffy versus Kaidou

⁦☠️⁩one_piece @Luffy_San_34 Coloring from Chapter 1036. Kaido and Luffy Coloring from Chapter 1036. Kaido and Luffy https://t.co/khMEFJoWJc

It all begins and ends here in Onigashima. This is a climactic battle that will forever change the course of history. Luffy and Kaidou are still going at it, but now they seem to be having fun. Kaidou has been waiting for someone like Luffy for a very long time now.

One Piece Chapter 1037 may or may not showcase them. However, fans can only hope that Kaidou's flashback will soon be revealed. Previous chapters have been slowly hinting at Kaidou's past, such as King's flashback.

Kidd and Law versus Big Mom

PANGEA | ONE PIECE 🏴‍☠️ @Pangea_Castle



#ONEPIECE Personally, I wouldn't be so pleased if Big Mom was defeated by Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law from a narrative point of view. Personally, I wouldn't be so pleased if Big Mom was defeated by Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law from a narrative point of view.#ONEPIECE https://t.co/uHFZMG1QVi

Big Mom's role in this arc has been one of the more controversial topics lately. Many readers are debating whether or not Kidd and Law should finally defeat her. Regardless, they would like an update on their current battle.

One Piece Chapter 1037 may offer small glimpses of it, since there aren't many other battles going on right now. Thanks to the Soru Soru no Mi, Big Mom is far more powerful now than she was previously. Kidd and Law need to finish this fast, since they are running on their last legs.

Big Mom is a true wild card in the Wano arc. Kaidou's defeat seems inevitable, yet Big Mom's is the subject of much debate.

Yamato’s current situation

bojak90 @bojak90 One Piece was great this week. I love that Yamato apparentally gets along well with one of the numbers. Like “every one of my father’s forces are going DOWN!!! …except for Fuga, he’s cool.” One Piece was great this week. I love that Yamato apparentally gets along well with one of the numbers. Like “every one of my father’s forces are going DOWN!!! …except for Fuga, he’s cool.” https://t.co/oTqXWXKTO3

Kazenbo is the last remnants of Kanjuro's hatred. This fiery creature is set to destroy the entire island if it reaches the armory.

One Piece Chapter 1037 may showcase how Yamato will counteract the beast. She has already made her way down there, thanks to the help of Fuga. Readers are anxious to see her current gameplan. Yamato must have some idea on what to do in this situation.

CP0’s next big move

PANGEA | ONE PIECE 🏴‍☠️ @Pangea_Castle

I think it sucks.

If he's already on the ground like that against CP0, he should die.

In this war, no one can die.

Oda just won't let it happen :(



#ONEPIECE X-Drake will survive, won't he?I think it sucks.If he's already on the ground like that against CP0, he should die.In this war, no one can die.Oda just won't let it happen :( X-Drake will survive, won't he?I think it sucks.If he's already on the ground like that against CP0, he should die.In this war, no one can die.Oda just won't let it happen :(#ONEPIECE https://t.co/YCS8FMevJg

After Drake's defeat in the last chapter, the CP0 agents proved they were not weak. While they prefer to stay on the sidelines, they are getting more involved now. One Piece Chapter 1037 may dictate their next move, presumably to capture Nico Robin amidst the chaos.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul