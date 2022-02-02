One Piece Chapter 1039 (leaked): Kidd and Law unleash final attack on Big Mom

One Piece Chapter 1039 was recently leaked, and showcased a huge admission regarding the battle between Law and Kidd versus Big Mom.
All credit goes to Redon from the MangaHelpers Forums, who briefly summarized the contents of this chapter. Known as "Key Performer,” the chapter picks up where the last chapter left off. Big Mom was taken to task by Law and Kidd, where they managed to severely injure the Emperor.
According to One Piece Chapter 1039 leaks, Big Mom's defeat seems to be drawing near. Law and Kidd have unleashed every weapon in their arsenal for their final attack. Redon himself is hyping up the upcoming chapter, stating that readers should wait to see the images.
One Piece Chapter 1039 has finally leaked, with some major updates about Law and Kidd versus Big Mom
Law and Kidd have already made their intentions known to Big Mom. The era of the Emperors will finally end in Onigashima. More leaked details will be provided in the next few hours.
In the meantime, these are the main takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1039. Readers can expect some major developments going forward.
Big Mom was heavily injured in the last chapter
There is no longer any reason to downplay Eustass Kidd after this performance. It's very clear that he can still injure his opponents without the use of Haki.
According to Redon, Big Mom broke several bones in the last chapter. This was likely done by Kidd, who used Punk Corna Dio to ram a giant mechanical bull into her. However, Big Mom immediately recovers with Soru Soru no Mi, replenishing her health with leftover soul power.
Law and Kidd showcase their final attacks
One Piece Chapter 1039 continues with Law using a final attack, which requires him to use every drop of his energy. While it's currently unknown what this attack did, Law somehow affected the entire island.
However, Big Mom survived the attack and is still left standing. There is a reason why she became an Emperor. She makes a direct challenge to Kidd, making it clear he is no match for her:
"Do you think you can defeat me!!? I am Big Mom!!!!"
Right then, Kidd reveals a special technique that he's been hiding, something he describes as his trump card.. One Piece Chapter 1039 ends with him using his electromagnetic cannon on Big Mom.
This could be the end of an era
One Piece Chapter 1039 is a major turning point in the story. In the previous chapter, Kidd brought up how even mountains eventually break down when hit enough. This is why he's so determined to bring down Big Mom.
Law makes his own statement at the end of this chapter:
"Your era ends here!!!"
Readers will have to wait until next week to find out if Big Mom has been defeated. If that is the case, Law and Kidd will join the legendary ranks of Blackbeard himself. Few can say they defeated an Emperor.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.