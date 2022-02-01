What to expect in One Piece Chapter 1039

One Piece Chapter 1039 is drawing near, yet readers can barely contain their excitement.

Fans can only speculate on what happens in the upcoming chapter. The last one already gave readers plenty of talking points. Law and Kid have proven to be dangerous threats against Big Mom. Meanwhile, Zoro seems to have encountered the very concept of Death itself.

One Piece Chapter 1039 may not answer every question, but readers won't have to wait for very long to find out. Spoilers will be out very soon, and the official translations should arrive by the end of the week. Regardless, some fans want to see more action from the biggest and baddest characters in the series.

Here is what readers may expect from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1039

The previous chapter ended on various cliffhangers for multiple storylines. Whether it's Yamato trying to defuse a bomb or the CP0 agents making their move, readers should definitely tune in this week. Here are some predictions for One Piece Chapter 1039, based on the last chapter.

One of the big battles will continue

Even with most of the enemy forces defeated, there are still two Emperors that need to go down. One Piece Chapter 1039 may provide a glimpse of Luffy versus Kaido or Law and Kid versus Big Mom.

Taking the previous chapter into account, it's likely that Oda revisits the latter matchup. Narratively, it makes sense to resolve this fight before Luffy versus Kaido, since that's the most important matchup.

Big Mom has suffered grievous injuries at the hands of the Supernovas. Whether or not she falls in this chapter is an entirely different matter. At the very least, readers want to see a great showcase from Law and Kid. This is their chance to bring the pirating world to its knees.

Yamato tries to put out Kazenbo

This fiery apparition is Kanjuro's last resort to bring everyone down with him. Although it made its way to the armory, Yamato was able to briefly stop it.

She managed to freeze the nearby explosives with her Devil Fruit powers (via Namuji Hyoga). Before the creature could melt the ice, she used Mahoroba to strike it down with her club.

One Piece Chapter 1039 will likely further any developments between this fight. Yamato only has a few grains of sand left on the hourglass, since time is running out. She needs to make a very quick decision before Kazenbo blows up the entire island.

Something happens between Izou and the CP0

In the last chapter, Izou made quick work of his opponents, but eventually ran into the CP0 agents. Although they chose to ignore him, he doesn't let them get far.

Truth be told, One Piece Chapter 1039 is not looking good for Izou. These agents have already taken care of X Drake and a random Number, showcasing a tremendous level of power. Unless Marco shows up to intervene, the former Whitebeard commander is in major trouble.

A conclusion to the Zoro cliffhanger

Admittedly, this scene might not even be resolved in One Piece Chapter 1039. However, readers still want an explanation regarding what happened to Zoro in the last chapter. Whether he saw the real Grim Reaper or was simply hallucinating is still a big mystery.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

