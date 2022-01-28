One Piece Chapter 1038 (leaked): Zoro faces Death itself

According to the leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1038, Zoro has a direct encounter with the grim reaper himself.

Readers already knew that Zoro was in really bad shape, especially after winning his fight against King. However, he seems to be closer to death than many people realized. The appearance of a grim reaper has raised a lot of questions in One Piece Chapter 1038, such as whether or not it's real.

The leaked chapter will continue the recent trend of major developments in the One Piece series. Of course, Zoro isn't someone who gives up rather easily. Whether it's a setup for a funny gag or a serious event, readers are interested in seeing what happens next.

Why is Zoro facing off against Death in One Piece Chapter 1038 (leaked)?

Some readers like to joke that Zoro got lost and found his way into the Bleach universe. Of course, whether or not he met a literal death god is a different story altogether. It's a major talking point in One Piece Chapter 1038. Once again, the credit goes to Redon and the MangaHelpers Forum.

Here is what happens in the upcoming chapter

Zoro is found lying on the ground outside the main castle, still feeling the effects of his recent battle with King. However, something happens that immediately catches his attention.

He looks up into the sky to find a hooded figure with a rather large scythe. It's very similar to common depictions of a grim reaper. There is even a close up of its skeletal face in this chapter. Zoro asks what is going on, before the hooded figure aims its scythe toward him.

Readers may ask themselves what is happening in this scene. For the sake of context, it's important to look back at One Piece Chapter 1017. It may provide the answer to these current events.

Regarding the super medicine that Zoro took

After suffering devastating injuries at the hands of Kaido, Zoro needed to be treated right away. Miyagi is a mink doctor who suggested a super medicine that would heal him instantly. However, it had the side effect of doubling his pain at a later time.

One Piece Chapter 1038 revisits this when Chopper asks Miyagi about the medicine. The reindeer is worried about Zoro's health, since the side effects should be taking place now.

Interestingly, this conversation happens right before Zoro encounters the grim reaper. This raises the possibility that Zoro is currently under the side effects of the super medicine.

Readers have a few plausible explanations

22 | #Prototype_3_Agenda @Navjot_tera_22 Just read op spoilers and either zoro trippin hard over brook or he bouta be rawest mf in one piece Just read op spoilers and either zoro trippin hard over brook or he bouta be rawest mf in one piece

Based on the above information, it's reasonable to suggest that Zoro is simply hallucinating. One Piece Chapter 1038 makes a deliberate choice to discuss his medicinal side effects, right before Zoro is seen again.

Some readers believe that he might be mistaking Brook for the grim reaper, since both have skeletal appearances. Keep in mind that Brook (and Robin) are currently on the run, courtesy of the CP0 agents. They could potentially run into Zoro if they're trying to escape the castle.

Of course, it's also possible that he is right at death's door. Regardless of whether the reaper is real or not, Zoro's health is in critical danger. Oda may be trying to convey how desperate his situation is right now. Readers may have to wait until the next few chapters to find out more.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Click here to stay updated with latest news and updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul