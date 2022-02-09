One Piece Chapter 1040 (leaked): Big Mom’s fate, more info on Joy Boy

It's going to be a very busy week, now that spoilers are out for One Piece Chapter 1040.

In the previous chapter, Momonosuke could hear something calling his name out. Meanwhile, Big Mom continued her climactic battle with Law and Kid. Thanks to their incredible attacks, they were able to dish out major damage. The Onigashima Raid is finally entering its final stages.

One Piece Chapter 1040 does provide a crucial update on these events. Without a doubt, the community is going to explode with these major relevations. From this point forward, it's going to be a wild rollercoaster full of hype. For those interested, here is what they need to know about the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1040 (leaked): "Words that have no effect on the New Generation"

All credit goes to Redon from the Arlong Park Forums. The spoilers are fairly recent, which means readers will have to wait a few more days for detailed leaks. This article will cover two major events within this chapter.

Big Mom is finally defeated

In the previous chapter, Law used a combination of KROOM and Puncture Willie to significantly hurt Big Mom. These awakened moves were powerful enough to cause a giant crater on the Wano mainland. Kid also took advantage of the situation by hitting her with Damned Punk, an electromagentic cannon.

However, One Piece Chapter 1040 reveals that she withstood these attacks, which speaks volumes to her durability. Before she can steal more lifespans around her (courtesy of her Soru Soru no Mi), Kid keeps shooting at her. Big Mom ends up falling through Onigashima when the floor collapses.

Along the way, she ends up going through the armory where Yamato and Kazenbo fought. Big Mom takes both the fiery demon and the explosives with her, causing a huge explosion once she lands in the crater below. Before doing so, she thinks about why Roger never revealed the true nature of One Piece.

Momonosuke reveals what happened to Zunesha 800 years ago

After Law and Kid are declared the winner of their fight, the scene transitions to Momonosuke and Yamato. It's revealed that Zunesha must be pretty close. Yamato asks Momonosuke if that is the same elephant from Oden's journal.

Momonosuke reveals that Zunesha was Joy Boy's former nakama, who apparently committed a heinous crime 800 years ago. The nature of this crime (and whether or not it should be considered one) has yet to be revealed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

