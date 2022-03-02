One Piece Chapter 1042 (spoiler debunk): Leaked details portray "Ninja Way" bastardization, ridiculous Kid origin story, and more

In anticipation of the expected, verified spoilers releasing later today, One Piece Chapter 1042 is trending on Twitter. While most of these tweets consist of fans sharing excitement for the chapter, some take the opportunity to post their own, made-up spoilers for the chapter.

@Mom0Usagi is one such fan, posting their own, almost comedic version of the One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers. Ridiculous concepts such as a bastardization of Naruto’s “Ninja Way” philosophy are present in the clearly falsified spoilers.

In an effort to correct any fans led astray by such posts, this article will thoroughly debunk these fan-made One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers in their entirety.

Kid from Skypiea, more ridiculousness present in fan-made One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1042: Naruto crossover?

As aforementioned, Twitter user @Mom0Usagi recently posted their own, clearly falsified One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers. Ridiculous concepts, such as the wings of Skypieans being detachable, and more are present in the obviously fake spoilers.

They begin on an absolutely awful note, with Luffy saying he’ll fight Kaido to death if he has to because it’s his “pirate way.” Obviously, this is a bastardization of Naruto’s well-done “Ninja Way” concept, considering “pirate way” is a phrase never before heard in One Piece.

The spoilers continue, saying Kaido’s Awakening is shown. In the process, they claim his body grows bigger, and scales grow out of his body. An immediate flaw here is that, based on what has been said of Zoan Awakenings, the size of the form isn’t affected.

Essentially, a Zoan Awakening is like an across-the-board stat boost for their user. Increased endurance, strength, stamina, speed, and even a faster recovery rate. When Awakened Zoans were first introduced, nothing was said of or implied that their size grows in the process, nor their form being affected.

Riot @Riot_Sama @Mom0Usagi Gotta be fake, "pirate way"? That's straight up pulled from Naruto with his "ninja way" @Mom0Usagi Gotta be fake, "pirate way"? That's straight up pulled from Naruto with his "ninja way"

Assuming whoever wrote these weren’t joking around, they clearly have no idea how a Zoan Awakening is said to work. Nevertheless, the One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers continue, saying the two each say they’ll finish the fight in one shot. The two collide, with Luffy using a Ryou and Advanced Conqueror’s infused Snakeman technique.

This all seems fine until Kaido’s final move. These spoilers claim the name to be “Rocks the End,” likely in an attempt to name it after his former captain, Rocks D. Xebec. However, if this were true, it’s incredibly likely author Eiichiro Oda would first demonstrate why Kaido named a move after his former captain.

Whether this is done in a flashback or via a speech, Oda would certainly cement this motivation and presence in Kaido’s life prior to the move being used. Building on that point, the spoilers eventually say Luffy wins their fight.

Clearly, this is untrue, as Kaido’s entire backstory hasn’t been made aware yet, something Oda does for every major villain before their defeat.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1042: Kid’s “origin story” and Kaido’s alleged defeat

大和 @yahiduplg 🤣 @Mom0Usagi My mind just fucking can't take it with kidd being literals Angel here..i thought it was real till i read the replies..you got me good @Mom0Usagi My mind just fucking can't take it with kidd being literals Angel here..i thought it was real till i read the replies..you got me good 😭🤣

Regardless, the spoilers continue. Perspective now, apparently, shifts to the Main Hall, where Kid is said to be lying exhausted. Apparently, he has a flashback to when he was a child, raised in Skypiea, when wings are revealed underneath his coat.

Kid allegedly then looks at a very confused Law before saying thank you and that his Attraction power has ended. He then flies up to the rooftop through the hole. The primary concern is clearly that Oda established in the last chapter that Kid and Law are out for the fight.

The two were implied to be completely out of energy, unable to even move from the spot where they beat Big Mom. The next concern is that Kid is thanking Law for essentially nothing, at least as far as the spoilers are concerned, which is hypothetically awful writing.

Perspective now returns to the rooftop, where Luffy’s punch somehow, apparently, lands before Kaido’s attack does. Kid, apparently, “detaches his wings and puts them on” his back just before the attack hits him. This allows Luffy to “fly away and dodge” the attack.

Obviously, the most ridiculous part of this is Kid detaching his wings. Nothing of the sort was ever alluded to in Skypiea, and it’s incredibly poor writing for this to suddenly be introduced, literally, decades later.

The Omnipresence🇿🇦🇿🇼 @MabongaTapiwa @Mom0Usagi If that happened it would break the One Piece fandom. @Mom0Usagi If that happened it would break the One Piece fandom.

This, apparently, allows Luffy to defeat Kaido while staying conscious himself, thanks to dodging the attack. The narrator formally announces him as the winner, with Wano’s third act subsequently concluding.

Kid then says to him that “these are the wings that will allow you to soar,” completely ignoring the rivalry the two and Law have had amongst each other to this point.

This would also, essentially, invalidate Sanji and Zoro’s roles in the New World thus far. The two have been present at nearly every turn and allowed Luffy to focus on what he should do instead of getting caught up.

For Oda to write this into his story would essentially be the undoing of years of buildup, characterization, and portrayal for the Monster Trio.

In summation

..... @clf_jnr_ ...are this spoiler for two piece or Naruto piece @Mom0Usagi Pirate way...are this spoiler for two piece or Naruto piece @Mom0Usagi Pirate way😅😂...are this spoiler for two piece or Naruto piece

Clearly, these One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers are incredibly falsified, making no sense with the rest of the story at large. Entire characters are assassinated by the purported events present, an unlikely reality for the real One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers.

The inclusion and bastardization of concepts like Naruto’s “Ninja Way” further indicate their falsehood, with the phrase “pirate way” never before being uttered in One Piece. While the hype for One Piece Chapter 1042 is certainly swelling, it’s essential to be on the lookout for clearly falsified spoilers trying to pass as real.

Be sure to look out for more One Piece Chapter 1042 news later today, as well as One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Ravi Iyer