One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers: Can Luffy survive Kaido's attack?

Monkey D. Luffy took a devastating blow in One Piece Chapter 1042, leaving some readers wondering if he will take another loss from Kaido.

Luffy's battle with Kaido didn't go as planned in One Piece Chapter 1042. Thanks to interference from the CP0 boss, Luffy was distracted at a very crucial moment, just like Kozuki Oden was 20 years ago. This allowed Kaido to blast the Straw Hat with a very powerful strike.

It's very clear that Luffy was greatly injured in the attack. Whether or not he was truly knocked out won't be answered until the next chapter.

Keep in mind that Luffy was already running on fumes with his Gear Fourth. He even stated that if his attack didn't land, he would be done for.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains manga spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1042 spoilers: Could Luffy withstand that powerful attack from Kaido?

This article will take a speculative approach to One Piece Chapter 1042, particularly the ending sequence.

Don't count out Luffy just yet

It's almost a given that Luffy will beat Kaido. However, Luffy could potentially end up getting knocked out for a third straight time, especially in his current state.

Of course, One Piece readers shouldn't give up on Luffy just yet. While Kaido's maneuver does look devastating, the Straw Hat is known to withstand severe punishment from stronger foes. This was best seen during his climactic fight with Charlotte Katakuri in Whole Cake Island.

Luffy cannot afford to lose another round before Onigashima falls in the Flower Capital.

What could possibly happen in the next chapter?

Monkey D. Avid @davxxoff

of this battle . This is the part where

Luffy either gets KO'd for a third time

or he wins it all and becomes the

closest to being called the Pirate

King. Starting from chapter 1042.

things are about to get real crazy. At last, we're entering the final stageof this battle . This is the part whereLuffy either gets KO'd for a third timeor he wins it all and becomes theclosest to being called the PirateKing. Starting from chapter 1042.things are about to get real crazy. #ONEPIECE1042 At last, we're entering the final stageof this battle . This is the part whereLuffy either gets KO'd for a third timeor he wins it all and becomes theclosest to being called the PirateKing. Starting from chapter 1042.things are about to get real crazy. #ONEPIECE1042 https://t.co/1qN8gKMMTV

One Piece Chapter 1042 brings forth multiple possible scenarios. Kaido doesn't tolerate interference in the slightest, which means he could turn his attention to the CP0 agent. Likewise, he could also take out World Government ships in his dragon form out of pure frustration.

The above examples would give Luffy enough time to slightly recover before the actual final clash. Alternatively, Kaido can also have a flashback in the meantime. There is no better time than in the Wano Country arc.

Last but not least, there is a possibility that Luffy will get right back up and quickly take out the CP0 boss. This would prove to Kaido that Luffy is above Oden's level, finally giving him the challenge he was looking for.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh